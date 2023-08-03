Way too early trade deadline targets for Denver Broncos in 2023
If Denver is in a playoff spot by the time the trade deadline rolls around in 2023, they could be buyers
This would be a welcome sight for Broncos Country. If Denver is in a playoff spot or close to one when the trade deadline rolls around, they could be buyers. Even though they still have limited draft capital, the Denver Broncos could be buyers at the trade deadline.
What if the 2023 season begins better than we think and Denver races out to a playoff spot? They play eight games before their bye week, which also happens to be right at the trade deadline as well. Denver's schedule does make it nice for them to potentially add at the deadline if their season begins the way they hope.
I am personally projecting the team to go 5-3 during their first eight games, which would give them a reason to add. If they do lose three games, there would surely be a position or two that Denver could decide to add. Sean Payton obviously has a huge connection with the New Orleans Saints, so thinking out loud here; what if the Saints bottom out in 2023 and turn into sellers?
There might be a player or two from Payton's days in New Orleans that he might want to add to the roster, and other teams who may be sellers could also get into the trade deadline market. Let's look at three way-too-early targets at the trade deadline for the Denver Broncos.
Way too early trade deadline targets for the Denver Broncos in 2023
1. Cam Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
I think this could be one of the most obvious targets. If the Saints turn into sellers at the deadline, someone who might even want to be traded is Cam Jordan, who was drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2011. Jordan has spent his entire career with the Saints.
He's made eight Pro Bowls, one All-Pro, and has played in 16 games in each year of his regular season career. Cam Jordan has missed two regular season games since entering the league in 2011. That is truly absurd. He's amassed 115.5 sacks and 219 QB hits during this time.
Jordan has had at least 7.5 sacks in each season since 2012 and has not had less than 10 QB hits in any season during that span. He's a Hall of Fame defensive end and could boost a Broncos' DL that might need the help in the middle of the season. Heck, the DL needs help right now.
This would be a stellar move for the Denver Broncos. Jordan has a ton of experience with Sean Payton and I think he would be a great fit.