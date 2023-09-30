5 potential 2024 first-round picks for the currently winless Denver Broncos
- Broncos could have their pick of the litter if their 2023 season continues to go like it has.
- Top edge rusher and top OT in nation could be in their crosshairs
- Broncos will be heavily linked to first-round QBs
The 2023 season has been a rough one for the Denver Broncos through three weeks, and that is a massive understatement. There is still plenty of time for the team to turn things around, but after surrendering 70 points last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, there is absolutely no reason to believe it will.
So even though the 2024 NFL Draft is still seven months away, the Broncos could be a team with a lot to look forward to when the selection process starts. If the Broncos continue to perform at the level they have so far this season, they are going to be picking in the top five of the draft.
It's hard to imagine five teams being worse than the Broncos the rest of this year, so this article will operate as though they will have a pick within the top five for the first time since 2018. Should that come to fruition, here is an early look at some college players who could be future Broncos.
Caleb Williams is pretty much the consensus No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft and whoever ends up with that pick will likely take him. For those who can't imagine the Broncos having that pick, it's possible and a loss this Sunday to the Chicago Bears would greatly increase those odds.
Williams has elite arm talent and can pretty much do it all as a quarterback on the field. And anytime you're drawing comparisons to Patrick Mahomes, you're doing something right.
Williams won the Heisman Trophy last season and could do it again this year. Broncos fans can see just how good he is, if they haven't already, when his USC Trojans take on the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.
Williams is going to be the No. 1 overall pick next year in the draft and if the Broncos end up having that pick, he will be the player chosen, regardless of Russell Wilson's standing with the team.
He is a can't-miss prospect and hopefully, even a front office as bad as the Broncos' front office has been can't screw that up.