Week 4 battle between Broncos and Bears could have huge NFL Draft implications
The Denver Broncos will face the Chicago Bears in Week 4 in a battle of 0-3 teams.
Another season full of promise is quickly going down the drain for the Denver Broncos. Rinse, repeat. Same thing for the last seven years, at least.
After falling to a historic low on Sunday in an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Broncos are now looking up at every other team in the AFC West and truthfully, pretty much every other team in the league.
The Broncos now face the Bears in Week 4 at Soldier Field in a game between the two teams that have easily been the two worst teams in 2023. Yes Broncos fans, it is that bad. And though it's only late September, this game could go a long way toward setting the order for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The loser of this game is going to have the inside track on the No. 1 overall pick in next year's draft and it's quite possible that team will end up getting it. The good thing for both of these teams is that the 2024 draft class is a good one.
The Bears have been a really bad team this year and quarterback Justin Fields has been on the hot seat, a seat he made hotter with recent comments about his coaching staff.
The Bears didn't get 70 points dropped on them on Sunday like the Broncos did, but they were on the wrong side of a blowout as well, getting pounded by the Kansas City Chiefs, 41-10. It wasn't even that close, either.
Both of these teams are going to be desperate for a victory because if they don't get it this week, there's no telling when it will actually happen. It's about this time that many fans would potentially prefer to see their team "tank" in order to get a higher pick in the upcoming draft, but a professional team is just not going to operate that way, especially with three months left of the season.
But the Broncos are a really bad football team and though I hate to be the bearer of bad news, it's not likely to get any better this season. The team is going to have a high draft pick come April (so, don't trade it) and if the Broncos lose to the Bears, it may just end up being the very first pick.