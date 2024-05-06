7 former Denver Broncos still unsigned after 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft is over, which means all 32 NFL teams are going to be looking into ways to fill out the rest of their roster, perhaps addressing some areas they missed out on during the draft itself. There are still some really good free agents available, including a number of former Denver Broncos players.
We're going to take a look at a handful of familiar names still sitting in free agency and explore what could be keeping these guys from signing anywhere just yet.
Former Denver Broncos players surprisingly still free agents
1. Justin Simmons, safety
The most surprising name on the list right now is safety Justin Simmons, who was cut by the Denver Broncos prior to 2024 NFL free agency getting started. Simmons has been a staple for the Denver Broncos since he was drafted in the third round back in 2016. Since he came into the league, he has more interceptions (30) than any other player in that timeframe.
Simmons is not just a ball-hawk, either. He's a tremendous leader who is great for the locker room and community. Simmons would bring so much to an NFL franchise both on the field and off of it, which is why his availability at this stage of the offseason is shocking, bordering on laughable.
What are NFL teams doing? The longer Simmons stays a free agent, the more sense it might make for the Broncos to simply ask him about coming back for at least another year. That may be far-fetched, but until Simmons goes ahead and signs with another team, it's worth noting that he's still a Denver resident and he could simply sign a one-year deal to come back to Denver while possibly hitting free agency again next offseason.
I'm just saying.