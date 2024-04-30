Early Denver Broncos 53-man roster predictions after 2024 NFL Draft
What will the Denver Broncos roster look like this coming season?
Although the work of tinkering with an NFL roster is never done, the 2024 Denver Broncos are definitely coming into focus. Free agency and the NFL Draft are now in the rearview, and aside from a couple of moves here and there, you can likely expect some combination of the guys currently on the roster to make up the team you'll see on the field come September.
Now that the 2024 NFL Draft is over, what do we expect the 53-man roster to look like? Let's make a way-too-early prediction.
Denver Broncos 53-man roster prediction after 2024 NFL Draft
Quarterback: 3
Bo Nix
Zach Wilson
Jarrett Stidham
As of right now, I've got the Broncos keeping three quarterbacks. Bo Nix will hopefully win the starting job outright, and you really can't help but hope it just doesn't take the Broncos all that long to make that announcement. Move forward with the new era.
Zach Wilson was recently acquired in a trade with the New York Jets, and having his talent on the roster is exciting even though the first few years of his career have been disappointing. Jarrett Stidham is someone this staff has believed in before, but where does he stand after recent moves?
It wouldn't be surprising to see Stidham as a potential trade candidate after the preseason, assuming Zach Wilson plays well enough to keep. Wilson has plenty of starting experience to step in if the need arises, and the Broncos are obviously high on his talent.