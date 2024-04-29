4 Broncos players on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft
Which Broncos players are on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft?
Denver Broncos fans are understandably excited after the 2024 NFL Draft, where the team selected Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick. Nix is the highest quarterback drafted by the Broncos since Jay Cutler (11th overall, 2006) and is coming to Denver after being hand-picked by head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton.
But after the conclusion of the draft, which players are on "thin ice"? Whose roster spots or starting jobs are in jeopardy?
There could be quite a bit of roster turnover after this particular draft class, both now and into the future. A handful of players should be looking over their shoulders at this incoming class.
1. Jarrett Stidham, QB
It wasn't the greatest week for Jarrett Stidham, was it? Early in the week, the Broncos traded for former 2nd overall pick Zach Wilson. Then they obviously drafted Bo Nix 12th overall. Stidham has been in the league longer than Wilson, but has less experience. Now both of those guys have to deal with a 1st round quarterback in the building.
Stidham is probably looking at being the team's QB2 at best this coming season after the Bo Nix selection, although the Broncos have done nothing but maintain belief in his abilities as a possible starter.
The Broncos signed Stidham to a two-year deal last offseason and he's slated to count about $7 million against the 2024 salary cap. We'll see if the Broncos keep him in their budget this year or if they are able to trade him at some point this offseason yet to a team that suffers an injury at the QB position.