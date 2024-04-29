Projecting the Denver Broncos starting offense after the 2024 NFL Draft
Is this how the Denver Broncos offense will look to begin the 2024 NFL Season?
The Denver Broncos have certainly undergone a good bit of change this offseason, as the starters on offense could feature a plethora of new players come Week 1. Free agents like Lloyd Cushenberry signed with another team, and the Broncos did not hesitate to trade Jerry Jeudy. Denver cut Russell Wilson and also swung a trade for Zach Wilson.
The Broncos did not stop there, signing WR Josh Reynolds and further enhancing the offense in the 2024 NFL Draft. In year two, the vision that Sean Payton has for the unit is beginning to take shape, and if you told me this offense was quite competent in 2024, I'd not at all be surprised.
Let's try to predict the starting unit after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Quarterback: Bo Nix
It's hard to envision anyone but Bo Nix starting for the Broncos in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season unless something major happens. I don't believe Sean Payton wants to wait around for anything, and given his work with lesser players at QB and the recent success of rookie passers, Payton is surely confident Nix can be truly ready for the NFL. He's got about 4.5 months to get Nix and the rest of the offense up to speed. The more interesting part of this QB room might be who the backup is.
Will Zach Wilson earn that role? Will Jarrett Stidham have something to say about that?
Running Back: Jaleel McLaughlin
Man, the RB room for the Broncos might be the hardest thing to project here. Right now, the team has Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, and rookie draft pick Audric Estime in the room. You could truly argue for all four to be a starter come Week 1. With McLaughlin being young and the most exciting player in this stable, I believe his job is the most safe.
Samaje Perine was a free agent addition, so I actually think his job is the most unstable. And with Javonte Williams, Sean Payton might decide that Audric Estime can immediately fill his role, so it would not surprise me to see the veteran players get the boot. And oh, we cannot forget about UDFA signing Blake Watson, a RB from Old Dominion who was plenty good enough to get drafted.
My guess for the starter is Jaleel McLaughlin, but I'm prepared to be very wrong.