3 free agents the Denver Broncos can add after the 2024 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos can still get into the free agency market even after the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos were not active in free agency, and that could have been for the better, but they still could add a few free agents after the 2024 NFL Draft. The team is definitely being more frugal with their money this offseason, and they could be rewarded in a big way next offseason, as they are currently projected to have $88 million in available cap.
Well, the 2024 NFL Draft is about two weeks away, and the Broncos might not get their ideal class and could miss out on filling a couple of holes depending on how the board falls. If that is the case, they could dip into the free agent market again and bring in a few other low-cost additions to round out the roster.
1. Jerry Jacobs, CB
Jerry Jacobs just played the last three years for Dan Campbell, Aaron Glenn, and the Detroit Lions. Both Campbell and Glenn served under Sean Payton on his coaching staff in New Orleans for years. So there's at least one connection there. He's set to be just 27 years old and was undrafted. In 2023 for the Lions, Jacobs had three interceptions, eight passes defended, and 55 total tackles. If nothing else, Jacobs can be a very good depth piece for the Denver Broncos in the secondary.