Huge misconception about the Denver Broncos needs to be cleared up urgently
Many people incorrectly think that the Denver Broncos are somehow cap-strapped, but that could not be further from the truth.
The fallout from Russell Wilson's contract being removed from the Denver Broncos books isn't going to have the huge impact that some thought it was. And it seems like this misconception about the Denver Broncos is still being cycled through the NFL world.
Matt Lombardo of "Heavy Sports" proposed a trade idea that would send Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II to the Cincinnati Bengals. And one of his reasons for this was that the Broncos "...desperately need cap space."
And that just is not true.
Not only did the Denver Broncos at one point this offseason have a good chunk of cap space, approaching $50 million, but they also are projected to have over $88 million in 2025, which, as of now, ranks as the 10th-most in the NFL. Heck, in 2026, the Broncos are projected to have the 2nd-most cap space in the NFL.
And the 2025 number does seem to figure in the remaining dead cap hit from Russell Wilson's deal, which is a total of $85 million. I'm truly not sure where people got this idea that the Broncos wouldn't have money to spent. While they were actually over the cap space before their contractual moves this offseason, they also were one of the most flexible teams in the NFL in that regard.
And the Broncos can save even more cap space now and in the future depending on what they want to do with Courtland Sutton, Garett Bolles, Samaje Perine, and DJ Jones. Denver can still free up some more if they wanted, and this weird myth that the Broncos didn't or don't have cap space is flat-out, objectively wrong.
Right now, it is my view that the Broncos are going to use the 2025 season as their breakout year. They will have a ton of cap space and might have an encouraging young QB coming off of a strong rookie season. This could allow Denver to operate in 2025 how the Houston Texans are operating this offseason.
Anyway, the Denver Broncos did have cap space this offseason and will have quite a bit in the coming offseasons.