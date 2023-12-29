4 quarterbacks the Broncos can draft to replace Russell Wilson
With Russell Wilson reportedly out in 2024, here are 4 quarterbacks the Denver Broncos could consider in the NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Ever since Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset with a Lombardi Trophy held high, the Denver Broncos have been searching for their next franchise quarterback. They thought they found their man in 2022 when they made a high-profile trade for Russell Wilson, who has a Super Bowl of his own — which he secured against Denver.
After a 4-11 campaign, Wilson has put up decent numbers this year but the Broncos are again struggling. Currently sitting at 7-8, they've reportedly decided to move on from Wilson who will be benched to close out the season. That means Jarrett Stidham will take over but he's not likely to be the answer.
That's why it makes sense to see who could be available in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that being said, here are three potential fits for Sean Payton and the Denver offense.
4. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
Sitting roughly in the middle of the first-round makes it tough to land a sure-fire star quarterback. While Payton has made it no secret that he loves Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears are unlikely to move out of the No. 1 spot. That's why we focus on players who they have a better shot at landing.
First up is J.J. McCarthy from Michigan. He's been solid throughout his career with 5,865 yards passing while throwing 46 touchdowns and just 11 picks. What makes him a prospect to watch is his accuracy from the pocket.
McCarthy is known for being able to make the big-time throws we see on Sundays. It takes more than pure arm talent to succeed in the NFL but he's someone to watch, especially if Payton believes he can help him develop.