Russell Wilson could try and stick it to the Denver Broncos in 2024
The likely ending of the Russell Wilson era in Denver seems to be a messy one, and the QB could have good reason to try and stick it to the Broncos in 2024. And I think Wilson is going to do just that. Between his divorce from the Seattle Seahawks and coming divorce from the Denver Broncos, both situations don't seem to be that civil, and the one constant in each is Wilson himself.
At this point, I think Russell Wilson is going to play out the rest of his career as an angry, motivated player with a ton to prove. The Broncos are again going to be searching for a franchise QB in the 2024 offseason, but this time, they'll have a legitimate offensive mind and head coach heading up that operation in Sean Payton.
On the other side of things, Russell Wilson is going to be searching for his third team in four seasons, which all but signals that his time in the NFL as a starter is nearing its end. However, Wilson did put some good football on film and probably has something left in the coming seasons, and I don't think Wilson himself thinks that he's washed up and done in the NFL.
I believe that Russell Wilson is going to try and stick it to the Denver Broncos in 2024. And one team that could help him do that is the Las Vegas Raiders, who are in a similar boat as the Denver Broncos. The Raiders fired Josh McDaniels earlier this year and benched their Week 1 starter, Jimmy Garoppolo.
With interim HC Antonio Pierce, the Raiders are all of a sudden 7-8 and right in the mix for a Wild Card spot if the chips fall in their favor. However, it's clear that the Raiders do not have a franchise QB on their roster and could very well turn to the 2024 NFL Draft to try and find one. Surely, LV would also be open to acquiring a bridge QB to help elevate the ceiling of the QB room with a rookie.
I mean, we have seen this QB room for years now. There are always QB situations across the NFL that feature a young signal-caller paired up with a veteran QB. Russell Wilson, at this point, might be that veteran QB, and the Raiders could be an appealing destination for him. He'd likely be the starter come Week 1, or would at least have a great shot to win that job.
He'd also get the chance to play the Broncos twice a year and might find that playing in Las Vegas is good for his personal brand. It would be very on-brand, in my opinion, for Russell Wilson to want to stick it to the Denver Broncos in 2024.