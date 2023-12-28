5 can't-miss quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson in 2024
The Broncos have quite the mess to clean up this coming offseason.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Jayden Daniels, LSU, 2024 NFL Draft Prospect
Speaking of quarterbacks with a dual-threat skill set, LSU's Jayden Daniels is going to see his draft stock continue to rise. The closer we get to April's draft, the further up draft boards he's going to go. The Heisman Trophy was only the beginning for those who might not have followed his season.
If you're not too familiar with college prospects, Daniels played quarterback in the toughest conference in the nation, the SEC. He put up video game numbers while doing so. Playing defenses that send the most players to the NFL each year, Daniels made them look silly. He threw for over 3,800 yards, 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions while also rushing for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.
That's a total of nearly 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns while playing against the nation's most difficult opponents. There is a reason he won the Heisman. It was no contest. He was clearly the best player in the country, unless you ask Marvin Harrison Jr., of course.
If the Broncos are ready for a rookie quarterback, and Sean Payton is primed to develop him, then Daniels would certainly be a great option and could be had where Denver is currently picking at no. 14. The excitement he'd bring to this offense might know no bounds. His ceiling might be the highest of any quarterback in this draft.