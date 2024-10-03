3 areas of improvement for the Broncos after the first quarter in 2024
The Denver Broncos have split their first four games after the first quarter of the 2024 season. They should seek to improve in these three areas. You really just can't complain about where the Denver Broncos are through four games. They started 0-2 and were definitely staring down an 0-4 start, which would have been a disaster.
The team instead decided to rip off two-straight away wins against formidable opponents, and now have an easier slate of opponents coming up across the next four games. The Broncos splitting their first four games was probably the best-case scenario no matter how you slice it, especially with them starting a rookie QB.
As they embark on their next four games to close out the first-half of the 2024 NFL Season, they should seek to improve in these three key areas.
The run game
The Denver Broncos rank 20th in the NFL with just 106.3 rushing yards per game. That simply won't cut it in the NFL, but it especially won't cut it with a rookie QB under center. Fielding a strong run game is one of the most important things a team must do to develop a rookie passer. Not being able to run the ball forces the QB to take on a larger role on offense, which in most cases they are not ready for.
With rookie RB Audric Estime eligible to come off of IR after Week 5, I would really hope that he could provided a much-needed spark in the run game. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin have not consistently produced, but the run game did show some life in Week 4 against the New York Jets.
In Week 5, they face the Las Vegas Raiders, a team that has allowed 137.5 rushing yards per game, which is the 9th-most in the NFL. Denver should be able to get the run game going.