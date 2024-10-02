Raiders may be missing their two best players vs. Broncos in Week 5 matchup
The Denver Broncos are coming back home in Week 5 for their first divisional matchup of the season, a late-afternoon tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game isn't being played on Friday the 13th, but Raiders All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby has been something of a Freddy Krueger to the Denver Broncos anyway. Thanks largely to Crosby's dominance, the Raiders have won eight straight games against the Broncos.
But the nightmare might finally end in Week 5 as Crosby is one of a couple of superstar players who may not be available to play as both the Broncos and Raiders look to improve to 3-2 on the season and avoid losing an early divisional matchup.
Broncos may face Raiders without Maxx Crosby or Davante Adams in Week 5
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce met with the media on Wednesday afternoon and while the primary focus was answering questions about disgruntled wide receiver Davante Adams (who has apparently formally requested a trade out of Vegas), there are also other question marks regarding Maxx Crosby, who was not active and not even present for the Raiders' win in Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns.
High ankle sprains are not to be trifled with, obviously, as one setback could mean a longer-term injury issue for a player.
With Adams seemingly not playing for the Raiders ever again and Crosby on the mend, not practicing on Wednesday, could it be that the Broncos will face the Raiders without their two best players on Sunday afternoon?
It's not out of the question, and may in fact be the likely scenario.
The Raiders obviously found a way to win against the Cleveland Browns without both of those guys, certainly no small task. The Raiders also went into Baltimore earlier this season and got a win. There's no reason for the Broncos to mark this game down as a win just because two guys aren't playing, but having the opportunity to take on the Raiders without Crosby in the lineup would give the Broncos an unexpected and major advantage.
The Broncos have gone two straight games without allowing a sack, but the Raiders have been a productive pass rushing team this season with or without Crosby.
And there is still a chance Crosby could play this weekend for the Raiders.
Crosby was not a fan of missing a game due to injury, and stated on a podcast recently that it was the first time he can recall in his life missing a game due to injury. It didn't sit well with him, but Antonio Pierce's comment about "protecting Maxx Crosby from Maxx Crosby" could loom large in this situation, and perhaps even drive a rift between Crosby and the organization.
We'll know more as the week progresses, but Crosby is obviously going to be campaigning to play against the Broncos. Whether or not the Raiders will let him remains to be seen.