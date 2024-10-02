Broncos have three players playing at an All-Pro level through four weeks
The Denver Broncos are getting some insane performances from a few players on defense, and they're truly playing at an All-Pro level. One of the highest individual honors a player can earn in the NFL is being named to an All-Pro team. These honors are typically reserved for the best of the best at any respective position.
And while the Broncos are just four weeks into the 2024 NFL Season, they do have a few players playing at this high level. Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, and Patrick Surtain II are playing out of their minds in Vance Joseph's defense thus far and are 100% playing at an All-Pro level.
Cooper ranks 12th among all EDGEs in pass rush win rate, according to ESPN. He also ranks 6th among EDGEs in run stop win rate. That's about as good as you can get. He's got three sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven QB hits through four games, so he's on pace to shatter his career high marks. Zach Allen might be the best defensive tackle in football through four weeks.
In the same ESPN numbers, Allen ranks 1st among all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate. On the season, Allen has two sacks, four tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. He's also on pace to shatter his career high numbers. And I am not sure any of us are surprised that Patrick Surtain II is playing like an All-Pro. Honestly, his job is probably a little bit easier given Riley Moss is turning into a viable CB2 in the NFL.
Surtain has faced a gauntlet of wide receivers through four games and has proceeded to do this:
There just isn't much more to say here. Surtain has already made two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro, and by the time the 2024 NFL Season ends, he may have three Pro Bowls and two All-Pros, and this man is in his age-24 season. We could be looking at a future Hall of Famer player at the CB position if he is able to keep this pace up for the long-term.
And it's nice that both Surtain and Cooper are players that the Denver Broncos have drafted and developed. Zach Allen was basically a free agency addition to replace Dre'Mont Jones, who has turned into an afterthought. Furthermore, it's easy to see why the Broncos will probably extend Jonathon Cooper this coming offseason.
And Allen himself has easily played his way into another contract with the Denver Broncos. It's abundantly clear that the Broncos have at least three players playing at an All-Pro level through four weeks.