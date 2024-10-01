Denver Broncos have insanely obvious trade deadline move in front of them
The Denver Broncos should get creative at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline and consider making this obvious move. One player that the team has clearly had some high hopes for his Baron Browning, their hyper-athletic EDGE rusher who is now in his fourth year in the NFL. A 2021 NFL Draft pick, Browning has been fine when on the field, but that's the issue.
The player has all the potential in the world but has struggled to stay healthy, and he is currently on injured reserve, with the ability to come off of IR before the team's Week 7 game at the New Orleans Saints. Browning has 9.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in 40 regular season games, and he has been a full-time starter since the 2023 NFL Season.
However, Browning has never played more than 14 games in a season, and with him being on IR in 2024 already, he won't be able to hit that mark. Being that he's a free agent in 2025 and with Denver drafting EDGE Jonah Elliss in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Broncos should consider using him as a piece at the NFL Trade Deadline.
Well, how about calling up the Atlanta Falcons and seeing if a player-for-player swap with TE Kyle Pitts? Pitts has oddly fallen out of favor in Atlanta after a 1,000-yard, Pro Bowl rookie season in 2021. He's not come close to that type of production since then but is only set to turn 24 years old in a few days.
Pitts is 6'6" and ran a 4.44 forty-yard dash, so the size and speed is just other-worldly. Atlanta lists Lorenzo Carter and Matthew Judon as their starting OLBs, which is an older combination of players. The Falcons being able to add a young player in Browning with some upside could be a better long-term play than continuing on with Kyle Pitts and not getting anything from him.
Denver should not hesitate to make a move at the deadline centered around their offense. The Russell Wilson trade has clearly set the team back, as those draft picks that went to Seattle could have been used to draft some offensive skill players.
The Broncos have no high-end talent on offense and should take a low-risk chance on someone with a super high ceiling in Kyle Pitts. Denver does sincerely feel closer to competing than they have over the last eight years. With how good the defense has been and how reliable the special teams is it's becoming clear that the last piece to get situated is the offense.