3 free agents the Denver Broncos must sign ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos find themselves at 2-2 on the season with two very winnable games in front of them. Should they sign these players before Week 5? The Broncos somehow won two games in a row and are now 2-2. After the 0-2 start, them falling further to 0-4 felt likely being that they had two-straight away games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.
Over the next four games, Denver plays three of them at home with the Raiders, Chargers, and Panthers, and their lone away game over the next four comes on Thursday Night Football in Week 7 against the Saints. Not only should the Denver Broncos sniff around the trade market for some help, especially on offense, but they should still consider making some low-risk free agency signings.
Hunter, Renfrow, WR
I am begging the Denver Broncos to sign Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow is as reliable as they come and just does not drop passes, which is a huge need for the Denver Broncos. Cut by the Raiders, Renfrow has been on the market for a while now but does have a 1,000-yard season and a Pro Bowl under his belt.
The Broncos should also be in on a wide receiver at the trade deadline as well to at least help the development of Bo Nix. Someone like Amari Cooper or Cooper Kupp would be neat, but as you can tell, none of these options are for the long-term. Denver needs to address their WR room in a big way next offseason, but they can at least make a move or two during the season to help as much as they can.
Hunter Renfrow would not be a terrible option by any means.
Jimmy Graham, TE
Yes, that Jimmy Graham. A former Sean Payton draft pick by the New Orleans Saints, in 2010, there was no better offensive weapon in the NFL when Graham was in his prime. The issue here is that the best year of Graham's career was probably 2013 when he amassed 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns. A five-time Pro Bowler, Graham actually played for the Saints in 2023. He caught six passes, and four of those were touchdowns.
At this point, the Denver Broncos need to try anything to get some type of production from their TE room, and as bad as it may sound, the 37-year-old Graham may legitimately be the best TE on the roster if they were to make a move like that. Denver should seriously consider signing Jimmy Graham.
Latavius Murray, RB
One of the most consistently average but productive RBs of the 21st century, Latavius Murray played on the Denver Broncos in 2022. He rushed for 703 yards and five touchdowns and averaged a healthy 4.4 yards per carry. What has made Murray so productive is his ability to fall forward for extra yardage, and he was a huge positive of the Broncos' offense back in 2022.
He played for the Buffalo Bills in 2023 and actually did play for Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and 2020. With the Denver Broncos' run game being inconsistent thus far in 2024, it can't hurt to bring in someone who can at least raise the floor of the room and who is very reliable in short yardage situations.
The Broncos do have a rookie RB in Audric Estime, but he's on IR and still a rookie, so until some young back can emerge as the RB1, Denver needs to consider making an external signing in the meantime.