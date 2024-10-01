5 players the Denver Broncos should consider at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
The Denver Broncos must consider trading for a player or two at the NFL trade deadline if the move makes sense, and perhaps one of these five players fit. The Broncos are 2-2 and legitimately have four winnable games coming up. Ideally, this team is able to win three of four, which would get them to 5-3 the week before the NFL trade deadline.
This would surely prompt Denver to add a player or two, right? The Broncos are a lot closer than some think; they've got the excellent special teams and now have a very good defense. The offense is the last piece of the puzzle, but with how aggressive I believe Sean Payton and George Paton can be, them adding a player at the deadline is not out of the question.
Sure, if Denver loses their next four then this is all out of the question, but we just saw this team beat two playoff-caliber teams in back-to-back weeks. Denver has played an insane slate of opposing defenses, so the offense is going to come. It's been just four games, so I would caution you to allow Bo Nix and the unit to continue to develop.
This is a long process, and perhaps could be aided by adding someone at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline.
5 players the Denver Broncos should consider at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
A very odd situation; Kyle Pitts broke out during his rookie season in 2021, hauling in 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. He made the Pro Bowl but has not come close to that production since then. Pitts is 6'6" ad 246lbs. He ran a 4.44 forty-yard dash, so his speed and size is just not commonly seen in the NFL.
Since the start of the 2022 NFL Season, across 31 regular season games, Kyle Pitts has caught 89 receptions for 1,128 yards. This would come out to 49 receptions for 619 yards across a 17-game season, so while his production has dipped, he's still producing at a notable level from the TE spot.
The Denver Broncos have virtually nothing at tight end, so even three receptions a game for 33 yards from a tight end would be a welcome addition. Kyle Pitts only turns 24 years old in a few days, so this could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Denver Broncos.