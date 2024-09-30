Denver Broncos' pass rush is off to a torrid start in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos' pass rush is off to an incredibly hot start through four games. How long can they keep this up? Through four games in 2024, the Broncos rank second in the NFL with 16 sacks, only behind the Minnesota Vikings and ahead of all 30 other teams.
They're averaging four sacks per game, which would be 68 sacks over a 17-game season. The NFL record for team sacks in a season belongs to the 1984 Chicago Bears, who had 72. Denver probably won't hit that mark and may taper off as the season goes on, but through one quarter of the season, the pass rush is still strong.
And the team is just spilling with players who have sacks. In fact, the Denver Broncos have a whopping six players with multiple sacks. Jonathon Cooper leads the way with three sacks, which would put him on pace for 13 in a 17-game season.
All of Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, John Franklin-Myers, and Dondrea Tillman have two sacks, which puts them on pace for 8.5 in a 17-game season. Rookie pass-rusher Jonah Elliss has 1.5 sacks, which would put him on pace for six in a 17-game season.
Denver also has 10 players with at least a half sack. It's just ridiculous at this point, and the Broncos' defense does present a huge advantage in this regard. While guys like Jonathon Cooper and Zach Allen are turning into true alphas on defense, the Broncos don't have that consistent alpha off the edge. Players like TJ Watt, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and others fit this bill.
The Broncos simply have a plethora of extremely capable pass-rushers, and that may actually present tougher matchups for opposing offensive lines. Denver has been able to create interior pressure and pressure on the outside, which is a nightmare for opposing QBs. Aaron Rodgers got sacked five times in Week 4, and we were all told just how much the Jets' offensive line improved in the offseason.
I am not sure if the pass rush is able to keep this up the entire season, but it's been a pleasure to watch the defense hold offenses run by Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers to just one touchdown drive. This Denver Broncos' defense is elite, make no mistake.
This defense is the type that can get a team into the postseason, so if the offense can figure something out, don't discount these Broncos.