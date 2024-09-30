Bo Nix continues gradual improvement in key areas after huge Week 4 win
The Denver Broncos won what may end up being the ugliest win of the entire 2024 NFL Season in Week 4 against the New York Jets. Ugly may be an understatement, but here we are. The team scored just 10 points and one touchdown on the day, and it did happen to be the first of Nix's career.
It went to Courtland Sutton in the back of the end zone. The main issue with this game was the weather; it was raining for most of the game, as both teams traded ugly turnovers and bad passing attacks. Heck, the ball was literally slipping out of the QBs' hands at points.
Well, while the Denver Broncos' defensive line terrorized the Jets' offensive line, sacking Rodgers five times, the Broncos' offensive line did their job once again. But a lot of the credit does go to Bo Nix. For the second game in a row, Bo Nix has not only not thrown an interception, but has also not taken a sack.
Yes, the Broncos have not seen their QB take a sack since Week 2. This is just insane, awesome, amazing stuff here from a rookie QB. The offensive line has played their rear ends off, and they were able to help the run game get going a bit in Week 4. Javonte Williams look the best he's looked in some time, and Nix was able to work well in the pocket.
Bo Nix definitely did not play the cleanest of games to say the least, but it's not like the Jets did, either. Aaron Rodgers wasn't great and the Jets just did not get anything going on the ground. At the end of the day, the Broncos scored more points and did just enough to win. Sometimes in the NFL, that's what it takes.
And I really do not think any Broncos' team pre-Sean Payton era would have won that game at all. They probably would have gotten blown out if we're being honest. Furthermore, this type of win should also help the team grow closer, and this could be a building block in future weeks. The Broncos now have two home games in a row against the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, so they could legitimately get to 4-2 on the season.
That may sound insane, but the Broncos are somehow at .500 after beginning their season 0-2. And much of that is due to Bo Nix playing clean football over the last two games, not being sacked or throwing an interception.