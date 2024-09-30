Broncos running game might finally have some life after dismal start
The Denver Broncos have pulled off wins in back-to-back weeks and now have a 2-2 win-loss record. This week, the win came against the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium. Not only did the Broncos beat a strong Jets team in a game where the weather did not help, but they had more than 100 combined rushing yards for the second consecutive week.
In Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they had 136 yards; in Week 4 against the New York Jets, they had 126. Last week, it was Tyler Badie's game, and on Sunday against the Jets, it was Javonte Williams' game. Tyler Badie left the game after a scary back injury.
Denver Broncos running game has come to life the last two weeks
Despite a slow offensive first half, the Denver Broncos bounced back and improved in the second half against the Jets. Javonte Williams, who struggled in the first three weeks with 52 yards on 24 carries (2.17 average yards per carry), had his best game of the season and was a key piece for Denver's offensive success in the second half. On Sunday, against the Jets, Williams led the team in carries and yards, specifically with 16 rushing attempts for 77 yards (4.8 average yards per carry). Additionally, he had two receptions for three yards, finishing the day with 80 total yards. It was probably one of his best games following the knee injury from the 2022-2023 season.
Jaleel McLaughlin, who also struggled in the first three games of the season despite having a rushing touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, also had his best statistical game. The second-year and former undrafted free agent led the Broncos in Week 4 against the New York Jets in average yards per carry, specifically with 5.1. McLaughlin finished the game with 46 rushing yards on 9 carries. Additionally, he had one reception for zero yards. Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin had run for more than 10 yards.
Williams had the longest run of the game for both teams, specifically for 16 yards, and had three carries for 10+ yards (12, 12, and 16 respectively). McLaughlin's longest run of the game was for 10 yards. This would not be possible without the offensive line, which once again, shined against the Jets.
Denver had 163 rushing yards combined in the first two weeks and 262 in Weeks three and four. If the Broncos can continue with a consistent run game, it will be helpful for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The Broncos will host the 2-2 Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, a team that has allowed 152.7 rushing yards on average, being the third worst in the league through the first four weeks.