PFF officially crosses the line with Broncos disrespect in latest CB rankings

The Denver Broncos continue to be disrespected in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and PFF may have officially just crossed the line.

It's actually insane when you read certain things pertaining to the Denver Broncos - it's like no one watched how good this team was and how good some of their players were in the 2024 NFL Season. Well, there are some projections, rankings, and predictions out there that have been very favorable to the team.

However, recent cornerback rankings that just came out simply crossed the line with the Denver Broncos disrespect.

Patrick Surtain II somehow ranked no. 2 in PFF's cornerback rankings

Here is John Kosko of PFF on Surtain being ranked no. 2 in their top 32 cornerback rankings for the 2025 NFL Offseason:

"The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has recorded an 89.5 PFF coverage grade over the past three seasons, ranking second among cornerbacks, and his PFF advanced coverage grade places third.



Often asked to shadow the opposing team’s top wide receiver, Surtain has produced at an elite level, as he’s allowed just 0.77 yards per cover snap across the past three years." John Kosko

I truly have no idea what they were watching in 2024 - Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets was ranked ahead of Patrick Surtain II. Surtain is the Defensive Player of the Year and was obviously the best CB in the NFL in 2024.

And there honestly isn't much more to say about that - it's an objective fact that Surtain is the best in the business, so these CB rankings from PFF are simply wrong.

In 2024, Surtain had more interceptions, individual honors, more passes defended, and allowed a much lower passer rating in coverage. Surtian allowed a 58.9 rating when in coverage, and Gardner allowed an 86.9 rating.

Perhaps Patrick Surtain II has to produce another Defensive Player of the Year for him to get more respect from PFF. The Broncos took Surtain in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and this was the first draft pick of the George Paton era. The Broncos obvious extended Surtain, and his fifth season in the NFL in 2025 will only mark his age-25 season in the league, so he may only be entering his prime.

There really isn't any other way to say it - Patrick Surtain II is absolutely a better cornerback than Sauce Gardner, as these PFF rankings are just outrageous and aren't based on facts or statistics.