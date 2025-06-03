Denver Broncos should consider trading for one of these many players

The Denver Broncos still have some room to make a trade or another free agency signing. Could one of these players make some sense for the team?

The Broncos are in a position to add - this team is trying to build a contender, and you won't do that without making aggressive additions. We saw the front office wheel and deal in free agency, making multiple big splashes with Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, and Evan Engram.

We have also seen them make a splash trade recently - they acquired John Franklin-Myers last year from the New York Jets. Denver has also filled their roster with young draft picks who are hitting their stride as well, so the roster is built the right way and with a little bit of variety wherever you look.

Should the team continue to scour their options to make another addition?

There could be a ton of options out there...

Bleacher Report outlined one player each NFL team should consider trading, and of the 31 names listed that weren't the Broncos, a few names stuck out to me as potential pieces for the Broncos to add to their equation:

TE Mark Andrews

LB Germaine Pratt

WR Romeo Doubs

RB Travis Etienne

RB Kenneth Walker

Any of these five names would be outstanding. Mark Andrews could give Denver the best TE room in the NFL alongside Evan Engram, and he's also a complete tight end who can play in-line and isn't just a receiver. Germaine Pratt is a linebacker who could help fill that room out, as both Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw are rehabbing injuries.

Romeo Doubs is one of the many Packers wide receivers - he's been a solidly productive player but could find himself on a new team given how many WRs the team has, and Denver could continue stacking their WR room with young talent.

Both Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker would be floor-raising RB additions and would give the offense and Bo Nix another viable option on that side of the ball. You see, the Broncos do have every reason to make another move - the roster is very good and truly among the best in the NFL, but it's not perfect.

However, when a team strives for perfection, they typically hit excellence.