Broncos must get these extensions done before the 2025 NFL Season begins

The Denver Broncos should not view their offseason as complete, as there are a couple of contract extensions they must get done.

The Broncos could be approaching greatness in 2025. They have gradually increased their wins over the past few seasons, winning five, eight, and 10 games since the start of the 2022 campaign. To say the least, Denver has been able to dig themselves out of this mess, but the work is far from done.

They've got some key players that are due for contract extensions, and the Broncos must get these deals done under all circumstances before the start of 2025.

The Denver Broncos must extend Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto

There really isn't a choice here in my eyes - the Denver Broncos have to elite players at the DE and OLB spots with Allen and Bonitto. Zach Allen led the NFL with 40 QB hits in 2024, and Bonitto was top-10 in all of sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits last season.

It's actually quite insane that the Broncos have two players of this caliber on their team, and the one sticking point here, and it's not a bad issue, is that both players are surely going to command over $20 million on their respective deals, and with both DJ Jones and Jonathon Cooper signed to deals, Denver may end up picking 'one or the other' with Allen and Bonitto.

However, I am sure I'm not alone in thinking that both players must be extended - they are key pieces of the Denver Broncos defense, and frankly, it would be malpractice for the Broncos to only extend one of them. With one of the most important seasons in team history coming up in 2025, the front office must buckle down and get these extensions done.