Former 1st-round pick could be a perfect long-term signing for the Broncos

The Denver Broncos have turned into one of the more well run franchises in the NFL, and they should keep that up and make this key signing.

Part of what keeps an NFL team good for the long-term is being able to build on strengths while also ensuring the most important positions on the football field are solid as well.

The Broncos are good where it matters the most in today's NFL, and with some recent news, they should jump on this chance to keep their OL a strength.

Signing Jedrick Wills makes a ton of sense for the Broncos

News broke on free agent tackle Jedrick Wills on Monday afternoon:

The former Cleveland Browns left tackle was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and ended up starting 57 games for the Browns across five seasons, playing in just 13 since the start of 2023. He's obviously got an injury he plans on rehabbing from, and I can truly think of no better team for that rehab to happen than on the Broncos.

The Broncos have turned into one of the healthiest teams in the NFL - their training and medical staff has been top-notch, as Denver has been among the least-injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over.

And when you think about the OL for this team, the need is obvious for beyond 2025 - both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are getting up there in age and aren't going to be here forever - Ben Powers can easily be cut after 2025 to save some cap space if his performance isn't great. There is a viable path for Wills to breakout as a starter for Denver in 2026 at guard, actually.

But he is a tackle, and the Broncos just have not invested a ton of resources into developing a tackle in quite some time. Sure, they forked out a ton of money for Bolles and McGlinchey, but that's really been the only investment.

The OL is also a strength, and it's important that the front office is able to keep this unit a strength. Making a zero-risk, high-reward move like signing Jedrick Wills would give the Broncos a fun long-term option.