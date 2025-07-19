Offensive Line expert pours on the love for the Denver Broncos in 2025

The Denver Broncos offensive line got put on the map in a great way in 2024. Can they keep it up in 2025? On paper, Denver's offensive line was honestly a bit better in 2023 than it was in 2024. With Lloyd Cushenberry departing for the Tennessee Titans last offseason, the team turned to Luke Wattenberg, and he actually turned out to be a solid starter in 2024.

Wattenberg struggled in run blocking but made up for it with some stellar pass blocking. Anyway, Denver is poised to return all five of their starters from 2024 and four of their five starters from 2023, which is some insane chemistry.

With how efficient the offense was at times in 2024 and Bo Nix largely being able to avoid sacks, the unit became a household fixture, and this offensive line expert seems to think very highly of the Broncos unit.

Offensive Line expert Brandon Thorn seems to love what the Denver Broncos have cooking

Quinn Meinerz, the Broncos All-Pro right guard, actually came in first among all right guards in his rankings for 2025:

Full top 15 RGs + top 75 OL: https://t.co/1KNs22fzD2 pic.twitter.com/HukK0DkruQ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 17, 2025

Furthermore, he ranked the Broncos offensive line fourth in the NFL for 2025 as well:

My 7th annual Top 32 OL unit rankings for @EstablishTheRun are live.



No surprise which group landed at 1



Full rankings: https://t.co/aW63seWRQv pic.twitter.com/drnzFhb8uX — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) July 18, 2025

Here is what he had to say about Denver's unit:

Notes: The Broncos are coming off of a season where many members of the offensive line had the best years of their careers. Quinn Meinerz led the way, earning a First Team All-Pro selection as the best right guard in football. With Ben Powers on the other side, this is the best guard duo in the NFL. Line coach Zach Strief played for head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans. Since being hired, Strief has quickly become one of the best young position coaches in the league. Under Payton, the Broncos have one of the most OL-friendly schemes in the league due to their high rate of play-action, roll-outs, and screens that put the line in consistent positions to succeed. This unit is poised to continue its ascension from last year, considering all five starters are returning and the environment is conducive to success. - Brandon Thorn

But back to the player rankings for a second; Thorn actually ranked Ben Powers as the sixth-best left guard in the NFL. Left tackle Garett Bolles was ranked as the 13th-best at his position in the NFL. The Broncos have top players all along the offensive line, and this unit should continue being among the best in the NFL in 2025 and beyond.