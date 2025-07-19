JK Dobbins and 2 other Broncos' players who could have career years in 2025

The Denver Broncos may see a few more players have the best years of their respective careers in the 2025 NFL Season. In the 2024 season, players like Brandon Jones, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Zach Allen, Patrick Surtain II, and Quinn Meinerz all had the best seasons of their careers.

This is concrete proof that the coaching staff knows what they are doing, and the players themselves are talented and putting in the work. The ideal scenario is that a few more players end up breaking out in the 2025 NFL Season.

And if the right players hit their stride, the Broncos could ascend to contender status. Which three Broncos players, including JK Dobbins, could have their best seasons in 2025?

Who else could have a career year with the Denver Broncos?

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins actually averages over 1,000 rushing yards over a 17-game season, but he has never played more than 15 games in a season. He rushed for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024. Dobbins was on pace for over 1,000 yards last year, and with the Broncos being among the least-injured teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over, JK Dobbins could put his injury concerns behind him in 2025 and finally breakout.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr did see a massive uptick in production at wide receiver down the stretch in 2024. Now yes, some of that production was a bit fluky - as he caught a miraculous last-second touchdown and also managed to catch a 93-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. We can't dispute how talented Mims is, and now that he has two years of NFL experience under his belt, the third year could bring the most prolific version we see at wide receiver. Mims is only set to play in his age-23 season, so he's honestly still rookie-age as well.

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones was all over the football in the 2024 NFL Season. He had 10 passes defended, over 100 total tackles, and allowed a passer rating below 80 when in coverage. He's honestly pretty underrated and managed to play out of his mind alongside PJ Locke III, who was downright awful in 2024. Well, with Talanoa Hufanga in the mix - a perfect complement to Jones' skillset, both safeties could have the best years of their NFL careers.

Hufanga is actually a former All-Pro, so getting that type of season from him in 2025 would thrust this defense to new heights. Brandon Jones can absolutely play better in 2025 alongside Talanoa Hufanga this season.