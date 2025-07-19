Broncos' veteran free agency addition could propel team to contender status

The Denver Broncos obviously plan on going all-in for the 2025 season. Will this key free agency addition help them get there? Heading into the free agency period, there was no indication that Evan Engram would be available, but a shocking cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars thrust him to the top of the FA market.

The Denver Broncos signed Engram on a two-year deal and seemed to 'steal' him from the Los Angeles Chargers. While Engram is not a true in-line tight end, he brings an elite receiving skillset and fits quite well into Sean Payton's offense.

And while the veteran tight end was battling injury in 2024, there is every reason to believe he'll bounce back with the Denver Broncos in 2025. In fact, ideally, he could play a key role in the Broncos turning into a contender.

The Denver Broncos could get over the hump with Evan Engram

Here is what Gary Davenport said about the team's addition of Evan Engram

The Broncos (and young quarterback Bo Nix) were pleasant surprises last season, winning 10 games and making the playoffs. But if Denver is going to take the next step in 2025, it needed to improve the passing weapons available to Nix, with the waters muddying quickly beyond Courtland Sutton. The 6'3" 240-pound Engram gives the quarterback a big-bodied target over the middle and in the red zone; a player who can create mismatches. And if the Broncos are going to somehow stop Kansas City's decade of dominance in the AFC West, they need every weapon they can get. - Gary Davenport

Evan Engram may immediately become the second-best tight end in the AFC West, which is actually quite impressive - the Las Vegas Raiders having Brock Bowers does make things complicated, but Engram has been a reliable target for years in the NFL. Denver has had bottom-tier tight end production for years now, so Evan Engram is going to immediately play a key role for the Broncos.

I do find it interesting that Gary Davenport labeled the Broncos as a 'contender' in this article he published - he is not the only one who seems to be high on the team, as others have predicted Denver to