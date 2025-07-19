Broncos could have an unavoidable and nightmarish free agency in 2026

The Denver Broncos have one of the best rosters in the NFL, but that might honestly come crashing down next offseason. The Broncos have done a masterful job at building up this roster and actually making it sustainable for the long-term.

The team does have to continue hitting on their draft picks, but the arrow is pointing up for 2025 and beyond. Well, one of the areas that Denver has navigated well over the past few years is free agency. They have made some solid decisions in letting players go and signing players.

The 2025 NFL Season will probably work out in their favor in that regard, but the 2026 NFL Offseason is already on pace to be a huge, unavoidable, and nightmarish beast.

The Denver Broncos projected free agency class is... scary

As if now, if things hold the way they are, all of Courtland Sutton, Luke Wattenberg, JK Dobbins, Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, John Franklin-Myers, and Nik Bonitto would hit the open market. That right there are seven quality starters.

Alex Singleton is also a free agent, and there would obviously be some depth players as well hitting the open market, but the main point here is the sheer amount of talent Denver could have walking out the door next offseason. We heard for months that this team was close on a deal with Courtland Sutton, but there has been no news on one.

We also haven't seemed to get any sort of update on potential extensions for Nik Bonitto or Zach Allen as well. I would trust that George Paton will largely do the right thing here, but it's hard to not look at the negative side of things with the team's free agency class in 2026.

Let's hope the team gets some deals done during the season and doesn't have nearly as much to worry about.