The AFC West may very well be the best division in football approaching the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's power-rank the division here. Three teams from the division perhaps shockingly made the postseason in 2024, and the Denver Broncos were the most surprising team here.

They went 10-7 while many people thought they would win three or four games, and even the LA Chargers more than doubled their win total from the prior season. All of a sudden, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to have two teams breathing down their necks as the NFL Draft gets closer.

It would not be a shock if the Chiefs had an extremely difficult time winning the AFC West yet again in the 2025 NFL Season. As we approach the NFL Draft in less than a week, let's roll out some AFC West power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Where do Broncos fall in AFC West ahead of the draft?

4. Las Vegas Raiders

This is not up for discussion - the Las Vegas Raiders have both the worst roster and QB situation in the AFC West right now and are barreling toward another last-place finish. They at least have something substantive with the new duo of Pete Carroll and Geno Smith, but even that combination was not able to get it done in the weaker NFC.

What would make the Raiders think these two could make any sort of headway in the loaded AFC, especially in a division that already has three playoff teams? Maybe I am wrong, but I don't think I will be. Vegas is comfortably the worst team in the division.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers did not do quite enough to mainstay their second-place ranking in the AFC West over the offseason, and something that kind of sums up how iffy their offseason has gone so far is when Evan Engram, a tight end who shockingly became a free agent, decided to sign with the Denver Broncos over the Chargers.

LA is still going to be solid in 2025, but I am not sure they are going to be able to make that next leap into legitimate contention, and it does feel like another 10 or 11-win season could be coming.

2. Denver Broncos

It truly is hard to not love what the Denver Broncos did in the 2025 NFL Offseason thus far, and with the roster being as solid as it is, Denver is on the cusp of putting the Kansas City Chiefs on notice in the AFC West.

They come in at no. 2 in our power rankings ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and had they been able to execute a game-winning field goal against KC during the 2024 season, we'd be talking about the Broncos having beaten the Chiefs three times in a row...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas Chiefs won the AFC three years in a row but got blown out in the Super Bowl in 2024. It was a fun watch for the rest of the AFC West, and the Chiefs do have some serious issues to take care of. The offense is simply not nearly talented enough, and the defense did get a hair weaker this offseason.

The Chiefs won by extremely slim margins in 2024 and will have to bring in a solid 2025 NFL Draft class if they want to return to being that truly dominant team they were for years. For now, though, they are the best team in the AFC West and first in our power rankings.