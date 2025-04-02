The Denver Broncos had a solid free agency period, but did they leave a few signings on the table, perhaps becoming jealous of their AFC West foes? Fortunately, Denver had the best free agency period of any team in the AFC West. Now yes, a team that wins the free agency period isn't always guaranteed to have success in the following season, but it truly seems like Denver brought in the class they needed in FA.

However, there are three other teams in the AFC West that the Broncos have to worry about and try to beat, and they made some signings as well. Will the Broncos end up becoming jealous of these three AFC West signings?

3 signings the Denver Broncos could be jealous of in the AFC West

Elijah Mitchell, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Elijah Mitchell has dealt with injuries during his NFL career and did not play a single game in 2024. He played in just 11 in 2023 and five in 2022. However, through his 27 NFL games, he has rushed for 1,523 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging a strong 4.7 yards per carry.

In fact, over a 17-game season, Mitchell averages 959 yards and six touchdowns. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a cheap, prove-it deal, and with the Broncos having an elite medical and training staff, they could have surely kept Mitchell on the field for a large chunk of the season.

This could have been an under-the-radar signing that pays dividends later on in the season. Mitchell is entering his age-27 season, so he still has youth on his side. Denver could simply draft a running back, but they also could have dipped into the FA market at the position as well.

Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Mike Williams is the big-bodied, 50/50 ball target in an offense. He has been in the NFL for eight years and has caught 330 passes for 5,104 yards and 32 touchdowns. Williams played for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 NFL Season and signed on a cheap deal with the LA Chargers, where his NFL career began.

Being that Denver had and still has a need for a veteran wide receiver, they may have missed out on Williams, who could have thrived in this offense as a fourth or fifth option in the passing game. Mike Williams would not have made headlines in Denver had they made the signing, but a floor-raiser at the position is what Denver needs for their WR room at the moment.

Najee Harris, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Many Broncos fans had strong opinions about Najee Harris. He has not missed a single game in the NFL through four seasons and also has four-straight 1,000-yard years. He is not a breakway, home-run hitter at the position but is insanely consistent.

Harris signed with the LA Chargers on a deal that is worth just a hair over $5 million in base value, which could have been a great Broncos signing, as that isn't a lot for a back who is about guaranteed to run for 1,000 yards. With how deep the RB class is heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, the free agent running back market just did not feature many notable deals at all.

Denver could have signed Najee Harris and might be regretting that move right now.