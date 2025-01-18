The Denver Broncos have totally turned their franchise around. Just how well-positioned are they for the future within the AFC? Just two years ago, the Broncos concluded their disastrous 2022 NFL Season; Russell Wilson had looked thoroughly awful, and the team had made previous head coach Nathaniel Hackett one of the very few head coaches to get fired before their first year was over.

That paved the way for Sean Payton and his staff to take over, and since then, the Broncos have rebuilt their trenches, hit on a rookie QB, and have turned the entire franchise around for the better. Just how well-positioned are the Denver Broncos for the future in the AFC?

NFL Power Rankings: Ranking AFC teams best positioned for the future

8. New England Patriots

Hear me out. The New England Patriots just hired a very good head coach in Mike Vrabel. They also just saw their rookie QB Drake Maye play very well given the circumstances. They have two of the most important pieces solidified with Vrabel and Maye.

The team is probably two years away from the postseason, but Vrabel has been a head coach in the NFL before and understands the type of players that the Patriots need. Maye has the makeup to be a high-end franchise QB, and this team also has a ton of money to spend in free agency. I struggle to see how they are not in a very good spot for the long-term.

7. Houston Texans

A regression in 2024 is something to take note of. It does say a lot, though, that CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans regressed a bit in 2024 but still won 10 games and the AFC South. If they can fix up the offensive line, that would do wonders for Stroud and the rest of the offense.

The defense will be in good hands with DeMeco Ryans. Offensive line and wide receiver are their biggest needs this coming offseason, but they will ultimately be fine.

6. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best QBs in the NFL in Joe Burrow, but the issue with them is that they are a cheap franchise, a bit outdated, and need some serious defensive work. We can see just how much heavy-lifting Burrow and the offense can do, but they can only do so much if the defense is as bad as it was in 2024.

The Bengals will be fine for the long-term if they can be aggressive in fixing their defensive and offensive line.

5. Denver Broncos

Among all AFC teams, the Denver Broncos are fifth in terms of most well-positioned for the long-term. They've got the head coach, quarterback, trench play, ownership, and are really only missing weapons. The Broncos are close and proved just that in the 2024 NFL Season.

Denver could breakout even more in 2025 if they are able to surround Bo Nix with necessary playmakers.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers won the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes and went 11-6 in 2024. This team will continue stacking talent, and the duo of Harbaugh/Justin Herbert should be very successful for years to come, but in two career playoff games, Justin Herbert hasn't been all that good, so there could be a clear ceiling here.

3 . Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were patient with Josh Allen and it worked out. They have consistently been a top team in the NFL for years now. They have not made it past the AFC Championship Game and seem to get stuck in the Divisional Round, but them getting to the postseason and getting that far nearly every year is flat-out insane.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Likely having a three-time MVP at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens are going to be good as long as Lamar Jackson is himself. The Ravens also typically have a competent defense, so year in and year out, this is one of the more complete teams in the entire NFL.

Jackson is still well in his prime, and the Ravens themselves are not going anywhere. The playoff success just has not been there, though.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Until further notice, the Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat and are not going anywhere. They seek to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, and there is a reason why even the Tom Brady/New England Patriots' dynasty was not able to do it.

We'll see in time if it happens, but the Chiefs are still the most well-positioned team for the future. It would not shock me, though, if head coach Andy Reid called it quits in the near future.