Broncos should continue doing business with rival AFC team in 2025

The Denver Broncos have made some stellar moves in recent memory. Could they fire up more of them with their new AFC rival? The beef between the New York Jets and Denver Broncos is well-covered and well-known. The teams squared off earlier in the year in the 2024 season, and this is how it ended:

"Snap Hennessy, hold Morestead, 50 yarder -- NO GOOD. KNUCKLEBALL, off the mark. 47 seconds to go and the Jets are gonna fall short against the Broncos."



Ian Eagle on the call as Greg Zuerlein's go-ahead field goal attempt misses, sealing the Broncos win over the Jets. pic.twitter.com/0l8sbkLUz3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2024

Broncos should continue trade work with Jets

It was a huge upset, and really seemed to be the beginning of the end for the Jets, who since fired their head coach and general manager. Well, last offseason, the Denver Broncos made two notable moves with the New York Jets; they swung two trades to land Zach Wilson and John Franklin-Myers.

The Wilson trade hasn't yielded much of anything, as he's been the QB3 for the entire season. With Zach Wilson being a free agent and the Broncos having given something up to get him, it's likely that he is brought back.

John Franklin-Myers had a stellar year in Denver and set a career-high in sacks. He was one of the missing pieces along the defensive line. Well, with the Jets potentially approaching a rebuild, they do have two players that could be of interest to the Denver Broncos.

Those players would be Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, who both came into the NFL in 2022. There seems to be some frustration with Wilson's camp, as the Davante Adams trade didn't seem to be popular with Garrett Wilson, who has had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career.

Wilson is the 'Z' receiver that the Broncos are missing, and he's still 24 years old. Wilson is a proven commodity and would make Denver's offense better. Breece Hall is a true RB1 but has been dealing with some flat-out awful offensive lines in New York.

Hall is still just 23 years old and has rushed for 2,333 yards on 512 carries. That comes out to 4.6 yards per carry. He's got 14 rushing touchdowns and another 1,292 yards as a receiver. Hall has had just under 3,000 yards on offense over the last two years combined.

Both Wilson and Hall are very good players and could crack into the elite status on the right team. With Denver having the QB stabilized and needing a WR like Garrett Wilson, the fit there could take his game to the next level.

And with the Broncos having a top-notch offensive line and really only missing a stud RB, Breece Hall could fill that void. Both players are what the Broncos need, so the team should consider firing up more trade talks with the Jets in 2025.