Bo Nix helped lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs in 2024. Where does he rank among all AFC quarterbacks? The 2024 NFL Season is still very much going on, and Bo Nix was one of 14 quarterbacks in the NFL to lead his team into the postseason. That isn't too shabby for the sixth QB taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Many people suggested that the Broncos 'panic-drafted' Bo Nix or 'over-drafted' him. It's clear that the Broncos knew what they were doing. Nix and the Broncos went 10-7 in 2024 and should breakout even more in 2025 if they are able to bring the right players aboard.

It's not a stretch to say that Bo Nix takes a huge leap in year two. Let's power-rank him among all AFC quarterbacks.

NFL Power Rankings: Where does Bo Nix rank among all AFC quarterbacks?

16. ???, Cleveland Browns

I mean, I don't even have an idea at this point. The Cleveland Browns are again the laughing stock of the NFL, and their QB position is so bad that I even think '???' is being took kind...

15. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

A hysterically bad QB at the moment, Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts threw four more interceptions than touchdowns in 2024 and completed just 47.7% of his passes. He somehow regressed from his rookie season, which wasn't that great, either.

I have no idea how Richardson is going to make a leap into 2025. Yes, he's got all the tools, but this player might be too 'raw' to cut it as an NFL QB. Richardson is no. 15 in our QB power rankings.

14. Aidan O'Connell, Las Vegas Raiders

Aidan O'Connell is a good backup and should remain with the Las Vegas Raiders. He is a valuable QB to have in the room, but the team needs a franchise QB in the worst way, so there isn't much else to say here. AOC Is A-OK, as a backup...

13. Will Levis/Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans

Pick your poison, I guess? Mason Rudolph and Will Levis both started games for the Tennessee Titans in 2024, but the Titans now have the no. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, so it is very likely that they take a QB with that pick, and it should be one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

12. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Denver Broncos' QB fizzled out near the end of the 2024 NFL Season. The Pittsburgh Steelers lost five games in a row, including their Wild Card loss against the Baltimore Ravens. Russell Wilson is not an NFL-caliber starter anymore. He is good for a small chunk of starts here and there.

11. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Two things are true here: Trevor Lawrence has not been as good as many of us thought he would be, and the Jacksonville Jaguars also haven't done themselves any favors in the Lawrence era. The Jags can get back on track in 2025 if they hire the right coaching staff, but there isn't a lot to love about the franchise or the QB right now.

10. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers played well down the stretch but is clearly a declined player and might only be the 19th-best QB in the NFL at this point. It is not clear if the New York Jets will bring him back in 2025 or not, but he does have something left in the tank. Rodgers is no. 10 in our QB power rankings.

9. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye did show a lot in his rookie season, and if the Mike Vrabel era can surround Maye with the right pieces, this team and QB will pop-off in the 2025 NFL Season.

8. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

Coming in at no. 8 in our QB power rankings, CJ Stroud has regressed a bit in year two after a very successful 2023 rookie season. In the long-term, Stroud and the Texans will be fine, but they do have to fix their offensive line and stabilize their WR room.

7. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Always putting up solid regular season numbers, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins cannot stay healthy on a consistent basis and does not seem to be a QB they can count on late in the season when it gets cold. I do believe the Dolphins will win a playoff game here and there with Tagovailoa as their franchise passer, but there isn't much to like with him outside of when he's actually on the field in the regular season.

6. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

I truly find it hard to rank Bo Nix any lower than this. He showed a lot more in 2024 than the QBs ranked below him in these power rankings. He helped lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, and threw 29 touchdown passes, higher than players like Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and CJ Stroud.

Make no mistake about it; Bo Nix is absolutely a franchise QB, and just because many people were 'lower' on him in the pre-draft process, does not mean he was going to be underwhelming in the NFL. It seems as if many people were flat-out wrong on their evaluations of the passer, and Nix did what he did in 2024 without an RB1, TE1, and WR1.

It isn't a stretch to think that he could turn into a top-10 QB in 2025 with better weapons (if he isn't one already). Bo Nix is at no. 6 in our QB power rankings.

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert threw just three interceptions in the regular season and tossed 23 touchdown passes. He was very efficient, but he and the Los Angeles Chargers crashed and burned in the postseason. I do wonder what the conversation would be around Herbert if he was 6'3" and 215 pounds...

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is the fourth-best QB in the AFC in our power rankings. Allen and the Buffalo Bills are having an excellent season, but do have the Baltimore Ravens to take care of in the Divisional Round. Allen might not win the MVP this year, but he is likely going to be a finalist.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Coming in at no. 3 in our power rankings, Patrick Mahomes has not been 'super' efficient over the past two seasons, but that has clearly not mattered for the Kansas City Chiefs. They should take care of bus

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow is flat-out excellent, but he is constantly playing behind hot-garbage offensive lines, and in 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Burrow might have to say goodbye to Tee Higgins, as his stud WR is a free agent, and he may not re-sign with the Bengals if they don't give him a strong enough offer.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Likely winning his third NFL MVP this year, Lamar Jackson hit a new level through the air, throwing for 41 touchdown passes and just four interceptions in the regular season. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens feel like the most complete team remaining in the AFC, but our top-rated QB these power rankings will have a huge test in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.