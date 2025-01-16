The Denver Broncos have to make some smart, calculated moves in free agency this offseason. And these three free agents almost make too much sense. Denver will have the financial ability to make multiple splash signings if they wanted to. I am not saying they should not, but taking a more calculated approach is best.

They have to nail this offseason to begin building more aggressively around their stud rookie QB. That could mean they make some free agency signings that don't make major headlines but do offer a seamless fit for the player on the team.

And in my opinion, these three free agents make a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos in 2025.

3 free agents that make too much sense for the Denver Broncos in 2025

Ernest Jones IV, ILB

Ernest Jones IV is a very good inside linebacker and could be one missing piece from this unit for the Denver Broncos. In 2024 between two teams, he racked up 138 total tackles, one interception, four passes defended, and four tackles for loss.

In 2023 for the LA Rams, he had 145 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and 14 tackles for loss. He's also solid in coverage, having allowed a passer rating of just 85.3. He's given up just two touchdowns in his NFL career.

Still just 25 years old, Ernest Jones IV would be a perfect long-term fit in the middle of the Denver Broncos' defense. The team is probably going to bring in multiple new faces at the position in 2025, and I do not see how Jones doesn't fit.

Osa Odighizuwa, DT

I am of the opinion that the Broncos should look to find a defensive tackle who can rush the passer more efficiently than DJ Jones can. Heck, I would not hate the idea of Jones returning to the Broncos in 2025 - he is a top-tier run stuffer at the DT spot, but the team does have a reason to add someone else.

Malcolm Roach will be back in 2025, and he was excellent for Denver this year. A player I think this unit could be missing is Osa Odighizuwa, who has played the first four years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys. He's racked up 13.5 sacks, 172 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 58 QB hits for the Cowboys in four years.

He also has not missed a start over the last three seasons and has suited up in all but one game of his NFL regular season career. Osa Odighizuwa has played no less than 54% of the defensive snaps in a given season across his career, having played in 78% in 2024.

The Denver Broncos would benefit from a move like this.

Chris Godwin, WR

There is actually a slight connection between Chris Godwin and the Denver Broncos. Joe Brady is the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, but in 2017 and 2018, he was an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. In 2015 and 2016, he was a graduate assistant at Penn State. Well, Chris Godwin played for Penn State in the 2014-2016 seasons.

Both Brady and Godwin crossed paths at PSU. You have to wonder if Joe Brady had brought up the idea of the New Orleans Saints taking Chris Godwin in the 2017 NFL Draft, when Sean Payton was still the head coach. And when you see what Godwin brings to the table as a route-runner, the fit makes a ton of sense. He's caught 71% of his career targets and has four 1,000-yard seasons across his eight years in the NFL.

The Denver Broncos could very easily justify bringing in Godwin on a two-year deal to add the route-running prowess that this offense is needing.