The Denver Broncos can free up a ton of salary cap space this coming offseason. Let's dive into how they can save nearly $40 million. There has been a myth floating around, and it's been floating around for a while, that the Broncos do not have salary cap space to spend or use.

Some also think that contract extensions eat up a ton of salary space. That also isn't always true. When you look at the Broncos' cap situation heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason, they have multiple avenues to open up a ton of space.

In fact, they could make just a small handful of moves to save nearly $40 million on their current cap figure. With this offseason proving to be a huge one, ever dime might help. Let's look at four moves the Broncos can make to save over $36 million on their 2025 salary cap.

Numbers according to Over The Cap

4 moves Broncos can make to save over $36 million on their 2025 salary cap

CUT Alex Singleton (saves $5.58 million)

Alex Singleton has missed most of the 2024 NFL Season with a torn ACL and is over 30 years old. It's not likely he returns to his pre-injury self, and honestly, the Broncos need to hit the reset button with the ILB room. It has been painfully average for years now. Denver needs to make at least one huge splash move at this position in 2025.

Cutting Alex Singleton could be something the Broncos have already decided they plan on doing. While he has been solid for Denver, he is not a long-term option for the team. Hitting the reset button and even saying goodbye to Cody Barton in free agency could be the move here.

EXTEND Zach Allen (saves $9.256 million)

Extending Zach Allen is going to be a top priority for the Denver Broncos this coming offseason. Allen is entering the final year of his deal in 2025, as he signed a three-year deal with the Broncos before the 2023 NFL Season. Another two or three years added to Allen's deal is what the Broncos need to do.

He hit the rare 40-QB hit mark, which is flat-out elite production. Zach Allen has a long-term place on this defense, and an extension would save the team over $9 million.

EXTEND Courtland Sutton (saves $9.796 million)

I do believe Courtland Sutton has earned another couple of years with the Denver Broncos. He is under contract through the 2025 NFL Season. I could see a two-year extension which takes him through the 2027 season. Sutton is clearly not a no.1 WR, as he isn't an every-year 1,000-yard receiver and does have the occasional brutal drop, but he has a clear role on this offense and in this locker room.

An extension that appeases both sides could save Denver just under $10 million.

RESTRUCTURE Mike McGlinchey (saves $12,183,750)

A restructure is, in layman's terms, just shifting money around in the contract. It's not always the best financial practice to operate under, but teams do it each and every season. The Broncos could save over $12 million in 2025 by doing this with Mike McGlinchey's contract. McGlinchey has been good during his time in Denver.

He's not been great, but he's been good, and he has stabilized the RT position if nothing else. You may think that the team did overpay for him a bit, which is valid, but he's going to remain with the Broncos for another few years if I had to guess.

I would expect Denver to make some type of contract move along their offensive line, and I bet they restructure Mike McGlinchey's deal.

Here are the total cap savings with these four moves:

Total Saved: $36,815,750