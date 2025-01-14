Ranking 10 potential big-name free agents Broncos could target in 2025

The Denver Broncos were dealing with over $89 million in dead cap during the 2024 offseason as they moved on from Russell Wilson and a number of other veteran players. Head coach Sean Payton mentioned after the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills that the team being free of that issue in 2025 (at least by comparison) is big and that this is a very important offseason.

And it absolutely is. The Broncos need to make moves to upgrade this roster and push the team closer to contention in the AFC West. Payton also noted after the game that they obviously want to find a way be playing playoff games at home. How do you do that? You've got to win your division. There's no other way to host playoff games.

The Broncos don't need to be aggressive in 2025 NFL Free Agency simply for the sake of it or to make headlines. They need to be aggressive in 2025 NFL Free Agency because the jump for Bo Nix in year two cannot be hindered by lack of talent on the roster. It's the duty of GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton to surround their newfound franchise QB as much as they possibly can.

Before roster cuts really even start trickling in, there are already a plethora of big-time free agents out there who could be of help to this Denver Broncos team in pursuit of an AFC West title and getting even better in 2025 after a 10-win season in 2024. How will they prioritize some of the big-name free agents?

Top 10 big-name free agents the Denver Broncos should consider in 2025

1. Tee Higgins, wide receiver

It's likely going to take a contract somewhere around $25 million per year to get Tee Higgins in NFL free agency, and that's not a price Broncos fans should scoff at or be afraid of. Because the team has a rookie quarterback under contract, they have bought themselves 5-7 years of salary cap flexibility at that position. The Broncos are in the top-10 of the NFL in available cap space this year. They have a desperate need to surround their QB with talent.

If Higgins is on the Broncos' free agent board, I see no reason why he wouldn't choose Denver over other NFL cities. He would be the WR1 for the Broncos with Courtland Sutton shifting to a WR1a or WR2 role, which would benefit him greatly.

2. Chris Godwin, wide receiver

Even coming off of a season-ending injury, I'm not sure there are many players you'd take in this year's free agent crop over Chris Godwin if you're the Denver Broncos. The Broncos need a go-to threat in the passing game and Godwin is exactly that. He is set to turn 29 this offseason, so there is a likelihood that he's a short-term option compared to someone like Tee Higgins, but Godwin is someone Sean Payton has liked dating back to his time at Penn State.

With the Broncos incorporating plenty of the quick passing game and needing guys to create in space, Godwin could be the perfect addition to this team if he's able to stay on the field. And in free agency, those are risks you have to be willing to take.

3. Jevon Holland, safety

The Broncos re-signed PJ Locke this past offseason to give him a shot at back-to-back years as a starting safety. While Locke made his share of big plays over the last few years in Denver, there are a number of talented safeties potentially hitting free agency this offseason and the Broncos could reunite Jevon Holland with his old Dolphins teammate Brandon Jones.

This would give the Broncos a pair of safeties who could contend for Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors in 2025. Holland is only 25 years old and despite injuries in the past, he's a top-tier player at his position.

4. Dre' Greenlaw, linebacker

If there's one position on the Denver Broncos' defense that is going to need to be upgraded in 2025 more than any other, it's going to be the inside linebacker position. It wouldn't be surprising if Levelle Bailey is the only guy in this unit who is back on the 53-man roster out of the entire crew we saw in 2024.

That would include impending unrestricted free agents like Justin Strnad and Cody Barton as well as veteran Alex Singleton, who could be a cut candidate.

Dre' Greenlaw has struggled to stay healthy the last couple of years but that could actually draw him to Denver. The Broncos have been among the best in the NFL at keeping guys on the field. He has the type of range to change the complexion of the Denver defense, which was already good in 2024 for the most part.

5. Amari Cooper, wide receiver

My personal brand of free agent is not guys north of 30 years old, but for a playmaker like Amari Cooper, I don't think it's fair to discriminate based on age. Cooper is a player who knows how to get open and that is a valuable trait right now for this Denver Broncos team.

He struggled some with drops this year when he was with the Browns but you might be able to live with it given the positives have historically outweighed the negatives with his production.

6. Najee Harris, running back

The former first-round pick out of Alabama has been a model of consistency in the NFL with over 1,000 yards in each of his first four years in the league.

Broncos Country may just prefer that the team go after a back in this extremely deep rookie crop, and I'm not opposed to that by any means. Sean Payton and George Paton went after Josh Jacobs in 2024 free agency but he chose the Packers. Will they look at another former Alabama running back to feature in the offense in 2025?

7. Justin Simmons, safety

It's already been reported that there is interest on Justin Simmons's side of things for a reunion. The Denver Broncos had to cut Simmons this past offseason to save $14 million in salary cap space, but after the way we saw communication breakdowns in the secondary late in the season, a veteran like Simmons coming in to pair with Brandon Jones could be huge for this defense.

Simmons has at least two interceptions in every year of his NFL career and the Broncos could likely get him back at a discounted rate.

8. Ernest Jones IV, linebacker

I can't quite figure out why Ernest Jones IV keeps on getting traded or let go by teams. He was traded twice this past season (first by the Rams, then by the Titans) and finished out the year strong in 10 games with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones is only 25 going on 26 this offseason and has three-down capabilities. He has a career QB rating allowed into his coverage of just 85.3.

9. Talanoa Hufanga, safety

Once again, the Broncos could be looking to upgrade the safety position next to Brandon Jones this offseason and Hufanga has been a tremendous playmaker on the back end when healthy.

And the "when healthy" qualification is going to apply to a lot of guys on this list, because that's typically a reason why a lot of players reach free agency in the first place. Hufanga had seven interceptions and two forced fumbles in 27 games between 2022-2023.

10. Juwan Johnson, tight end

The Denver Broncos may have to be considered the odds-on favorite to land Johnson in free agency given their ties to the New Orleans Saints organization. And Johnson would be the type of upgrade to Denver's offense that is desperately needed in the passing game.

They could still draft a pass-catching option at tight end, but Johnson might be the biggest difference-maker available in free agency (before roster cuts) in that department. He has 18 touchdown catches over the last four seasons.