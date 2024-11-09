This is the ideal free agency haul for the Denver Broncos in 2025
The Denver Broncos could go all-in in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and this would be the most ideal free agency haul for the team. Am I thinking too far ahead? Absolutely not. This always seemed to be the plan; reset with a rookie quarterback, stay relevant, and go all-in beginning in 2025. Bo Nix has shown enough through nine games to make the team confident that he can develop going forward.
It's not crazy to suggest that not only do the Broncos make the playoffs this year, but that they also make a huge push next offseason. The team is very likely bringing in multiple new starters on offense and could bolster parts of their defense as well. They may have a healthy amount of cap space and also have their own first and second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Let's try to whip up the perfect free agency haul for the team in 2025.
Tee Higgins, WR
Tee Higgins may be the top prize among teams looking for a free agent wide receiver in 2025. If the Cincinnati Bengals have still not been able to extend Ja'Marr Chase, they are surely not going to be able to extend Higgins, who is playing on the franchise tag. Higgins could be one of the first players to sign with a team next March, and the Broncos not only have the cap space, but they have a huge need for Higgins as well.
Bo Nix needs a true no. 1 target, and Tee Higgins is that guy, period.
Diontae Johnson, WR
Why not two? I mean, the Denver Broncos have the need. They could really re-work their WR room next offseason and field something like Tee Higgins, Diontae Johnson, Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Devaughn Vele.
Marvin Mims Jr is just not developing and Josh Reynolds could be a cut. If the Broncos truly want to make life easy for Bo Nix, they could sign two top free agents at WR and bring in Tee Higgins and Johnson.
Budda Baker, S
From 2019-2022, Budda Baker was playing in a Vance Joseph defense. While the Denver Broncos safety room has been solid this season, they could stand to make a splash move here if the right player is available.
Well, Baker truly broke out in 2019 with Vance Joseph. He tallied six passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, a half sack, 147 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two QB hits.
Baker has been one of the most productive defensive players in the NFL over the last decade or so. Across his career, which spans 114 regular season games, Baker has seven interceptions, 36 passes defended, six forced fumbles, 7.5 sacks, 828 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. If the Broncos want to make a "boom" signing, reuniting Baker with Vance Joseph makes sense.
Osa Odighizuwa, DT
Osa Odighizuwa was a third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and is obviously set to be a free agent in 2025. From the DT spot, he's racked up 9.5 sacks and 42 QB hits in 58 regular season games. While current starting defensive tackle DJ Jones has played well this season, he does not have the pass rush presence that Odighizuwa does.
If the Broncos really want to field an elite defensive line, they'd let Jones walk in free agent and sign Osa Odighizuwa.
Najee Harris, RB
The thing about Najee Harris is that while he isn't an elite RB by any means, he's never missed a single start and is insanely consistent. He's never had less than 1,000 rushing yards in a season and is on pace to set a career-high in rushing yards this year.
He's on pace for 1,258 yards. He had 1,200 in his rookie season, had 1,034 in year two, and 1,035 in year three. Across a 17-game season, Harris averages 1,112 yards and seven rushing touchdowns per year. He has also caught 161 passes for 1,018 yards and six touchdowns.
The Denver Broncos need to field a consistent run game, as Javonte Williams is not the guy, and the verdict is very much still out on rookie RB Audric Estime. A three-headed RB rotation of Harris, Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin may actually be a RB room that the Broncos can work with in the future.