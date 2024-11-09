3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 10 versus the Chiefs
The Denver Broncos have a great opportunity in front of them in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. With the Cincinnati Bengals losing in Week 10, that does make life a bit easier for the Denver Broncos.
In fact, if the Indianapolis Colts also lose in Week 10, Denver could lose themselves and still be in a playoff spot, but the most ideal scenario here is the Broncos winning on Sunday and the Colts losing. That would give Denver a two-win advantage over the Colts and the Bengals for that final Wild Card spot.
Anyway, they face the Chiefs in Week 10, and as we always do, we've cooked up three bold predictions for the game. Enjoy!
Broncos intercept Patrick Mahomes multiple times
Patrick Mahomes has two games with multiple interceptions and has thrown at least one pick in all but one game this year. He's eclipsed the 100 passer rating mark just two times this year. It's not been a super efficient year for Mahomes throwing the football, and the Broncos come into this game with not only the best CB trio in the NFL, but one of the best secondaries as well.
Denver will take advantage of this in Week 10 and intercept the two-time MVP at least twice. The Chiefs don't have a good group of playmakers, and they haven't all season, so that's also been a reason why Mahomes isn't lighting it up through the air.
They swung a trade for an old, washed-up player in DeAndre Hopkins, but that's really all they have of note. Travis Kelce is not his old self and Xavier Worthy is a raw rookie talent. There really is no excuse for the Broncos here; not only must they not allow Mahomes to somehow carve them up through the air, but they must create turnovers as well, and I predict that they will.
Bo Nix and Troy Franklin finally connect on a deep touchdown pass
They just have not been able to connect on a deep touchdown pass, even though they've had multiple shots. Bo Nix had a wide-open Troy Franklin in the first half of their Week 9 loss, and it was simply a miss by Nix. It happens. Franklin has also dropped at least two deep balls that were perfectly thrown from Nix.
However, one thing to note here is that the young rookie in Franklin has been able to create separation, so it's not like this is some hyper-unlikely scenario. The drops have been an issue, but they'll never connect on a deep touchdown if they stop trying.
Bo Nix is going to connect with Troy Franklin in Week 10 on a deep touchdown pass. The Broncos are heavy underdogs in this game and will need to perhaps steal some points, so it would not surprise me to see Nix taking multiple big shots down the field for some quick points.
Wil Lutz kicks a 50+ yard game-winning field goal
I have this scenario in my head where the Broncos are down by one or two points and are able to get into field goal position with seconds left in the game, and after all, these are bold predictions, so let's do it!
The Denver Broncos will win this game by a score of 23-21. The score will be 21-20 in favor of the Chiefs with about a minute left, and Bo Nix will lead the offense down the field to put kicker Wil Lutz in a position to kick a game-winning field goal from at least 50 yards.
He'll drill it, and the Broncos will walk-off the Kansas City Chiefs, get to 6-4, and give themselves that much more of a shot to make the postseason in 2024. Write it down.