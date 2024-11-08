3 young players the Broncos desperately need to step up vs. Chiefs in Week 10
If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 and make a run in the second half of the season, they are going to need players to emerge in the second half of the year who have maybe made more understated impacts up to this point.
The Broncos are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, which makes it rather unsurprising that the offense has been a blend of exciting and terrifying on a given week. There are weeks when the Broncos are absolutely rolling offensively, firing on all cylinders and making plays. Then there are weeks where it feels like Murphy's Law is at play.
Over the course of the last six or so weeks, the Broncos do seem to have turned a corner offensively and they've certainly raised the proverbial floor higher than what we saw against both the Seahawks and Steelers in the first two weeks of the year. But if the Broncos are going to find a way to make the playoffs this season, they are going to need a handful of young players to emerge, starting in Week 10.
Which players need to step up and make more of an impact?
3 young Broncos players who need to step up to help the team make the playoffs
1. Devaughn Vele, wide receiver
Whether or not the Broncos are deliberate in getting Devaughn Vele more involved in the offense remains to be seen, but he's done a number of things this year to prove himself worthy of more opportunities. Certainly at this point, Vele should be getting targets over a player like Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
Vele has had a couple of drops himself, but he's also probably made some of the toughest catches of the year outside of Courtland Sutton, and he's also made some of the Broncos' most impressive plays after the catch.
It would be great to see Vele getting more opportunities to make plays in space and after the catch. It would be fantastic to see the Broncos get him some contested catch situations. He's proven -- dating back to training camp -- that he's capable of making spectacular catches. Despite having just 18 receptions, Vele has eight first-down plays, tied for second-most on the team. Getting him more involved in the offense could be crucial going forward for this team.
2. Audric Estimé, running back
Broncos head coach Sean Payton has already spilled the beans here -- we're getting more Audric Estimé in the near future. Estimé was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame this year and he's had his share of big plays this season despite only being active for five games. With 95 yards on 15 carries this season, Estime has a run of at least 11 yards in four of the five games he's played, including a 20-plus-yard carry against the Ravens last week.
Even with a smaller sample size, Estimé's average of 3.9 yards after contact per rushing attempt is substantially better than either Javonte Williams (1.9) or Jaleel McLaughlin (1.8). The only player whose number is better than Estimé this year is Tyler Badie, who is working his way back from injury and is averaging nearly six yards after contact per run (5.8).
Estimé definitely deserves to be more involved going forward and could be a major spark to the offense.
3. Marvin Mims, wide receiver
It's probably safe to say that in the first half of the 2024 season, nobody was more of a disappointment offensively than wide receiver Marvin Mims. The second-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2023 was outstanding as a return specialist -- and continues to do well there -- but he was supposed to take on a bigger role offensively in 2024.
That hasn't happened at all.
Whether he's being utilized after the catch, deep down the field, or getting handed the ball in the backfield, the Broncos have to figure out how to get Mims going. They've got to simplify things for him or set him up for opportunities to put his playmaking skills on display.
His one carry this season went for 17 yards. He's got seven catches for 56 yards on just 15 total targets.
We saw what Mims was capable of at times last year, and the Broncos need to resurrect hope for his future in Denver by getting him more deliberately involved, starting against Kansas City.