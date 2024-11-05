Broncos could be making major change to backfield regardless of trade deadline
Regardless of what ends up happening at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, we could be in line to see some pretty drastic changes for the Denver Broncos offensively. Starting with the backfield, where Javonte Williams has been the leader in the clubhouse up to this point in the 2024 season.
Rookie fifth-round pick Audric Estimé has battled injuries and fumbling issues, but he might finally be ready for an expanded role. And it sounds like he's going to get it according to head coach Sean Payton.
Broncos could be giving Audric Estimé more carries going forward
The issue with Audric Estimé this season has not been an inability to break off big chunks on the ground. As a matter of fact, Estimé has been good for at least one run of 10-plus yards in almost every appearance he's made so far this season (5 games).
Against the Seahawks, he ripped one off for 12. Against the Chargers, he had an 11-yard run. Against the Saints, he had one go for 13. Against the Ravens, he really showed off his angry running abilities and busted one off for 21 yards.
Again, the issue has not been running well (averaging over six yards per carry). The issue has been fumbling the football, which is something that was happening in the preseason as well. Estimé has had very limited touches dating back to the preseason, but we've already seen him fumble the ball three times. It was bad enough that the Broncos had him walking around the facility with a football in his hands a couple of weeks ago.
Part of the issue with players who excel at creating yardage after contact is that they don't always known when they need to end a play themselves. They want to fight for those extra yards and make a play, and in so doing, they end up sacrificing ball security. The longer you're upright, the more defenders you're going to have trying to punch that ball out.
You've got to know when the movie's over, as Sean Payton put it. There's a time to fight for extra yardage and there's a time to take what you've already gotten and just get on the ground. The Broncos need to be able to trust Estimé out there and it looks like that time is coming.
My question is simple: If Audric Estimé is getting more touches, it's coming at the expense of ____________________?
I think that's a fair question to ask given the fact that Javonte Williams has struggled once again this season. Williams has averaged 3.8 yards per carry or less in six of the team's nine games so far this season, and had a streak of 13 straight games at one point with less than 4.0 yards per carry dating back to last season.
Considering Williams has also dealt with fumbles and dropped passes, perhaps we will see less and less of him as the season rolls along.