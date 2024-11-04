3 Broncos players who could be traded next after Baron Browning deal
The Denver Broncos have made a move ahead of the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, sending pass rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2025 6th-round pick. The Broncos might not be done making moves, either.
There are a number of players who are simply stuck in a logjam at their positions or are no longer fits for this team who could be dealt before the deadline on Tuesday, November 5 at 2:00 PM MT. The question at this point is, which Broncos could be on the move after Baron Browning?
Well, there could be some more notable names traded, so buckle in, Broncos Country.
3 Broncos players who could be traded before 2024 NFL trade deadline
1. Greg Dulcich, tight end
The next domino to fall could very well be 2022 third-round pick Greg Dulcich. The Denver Broncos don't seem to have a viable alternative to Dulcich currently on the roster, but Dulcich was inactive all throughout the month of October after a horrendous game against the New York Jets, especially as a blocker.
Fans have joked around wondering who in the world would trade for Dulcich at this point, but here's a friendly reminder that it only takes one team. Not only that, but the ink is still drying on Dulcich's scouting report from 2022 where he was arguably the top tight end in the class coming out. Teams will overlook his lack of production up to this point and take a risk on him. That is the very nature of the NFL.
He could be the next player on the move for the Broncos as they have a number of other players coming off of the injury report in the near future.
2. Javonte Williams, running back
Javonte Williams is in a contract year for the Denver Broncos and I don't see the team re-signing him in the 2025 offseason. Head coach Sean Payton stated on Monday that he envisions rookie running back Audric Estimé getting more carries going forward, and he may have given away the team's plans with Javonte Williams by saying that.
Time will tell.
The logic here is simple: Someone is going to be getting less carries at the expense of Audric Estimé getting more. The most logical "someone" is Williams. The Broncos also have Tyler Badie working back from injury and rookie Blake Watson on the practice squad.
Williams has averaged 3.8 yards per carry or less in six of the team's nine games this season and has a plethora of bad plays, whether we're talking about dropped passes, fumbles, or the fourth and short he didn't convert against the Ravens because he didn't reach the ball to the first-down marker right in front of him.
3. Damarri Mathis, cornerback
The Broncos have a variety of cornerbacks available and healthy right now. In fact, the entire room is overflowing at this point. They are so loaded at cornerback at the moment that both Damarri Mathis -- a fourth-round pick in 2022 -- as well as fifth-round rookie Kris Abrams-Draine were both inactive against the Ravens.
Mathis is a talented player who started as a rookie for Denver and opened this year on IR. He made a nice play against the Saints in his return from IR, but where are his snaps going to come from? Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian are the team's undisputed top three corners. Levi Wallace has provided depth. Tremon Smith is arguably the team's best special teams player.
There just might not be room for Mathis, and if the Broncos can recoup some value and allow him to go play elsewhere, it would be a win for all involved parties.