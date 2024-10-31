Broncos players who could be traded by 2024 NFL trade deadline
You never really know what's going on behind the scenes of an NFL program, but there are plenty of rumors swirling this time of year with the NFL trade deadline looming. The Denver Broncos have been pegged as a team to watch in just about any scenario, meaning the Broncos could potentially add pieces, trade away players, or just stay put and do nothing.
It will be a fascinating handful of days here as the Broncos travel to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon, and at 5-3, the team has road matchups looming against both the Ravens and Chiefs to kick off the month of October.
With a relatively healthy roster, a lot of young players contributing, and other teams likely making calls galore, what players could legitimately be traded by the Broncos by the Tuesday, November 5 deadline?
Broncos players who could realistically be traded at 2024 NFL Trade Deadline
1. Courtland Sutton, WR
I think this is extremely far-fetched, but it's possible we could see wide receiver Courtland Sutton traded despite the Broncos having a need at the wide receiver position. Head coach Sean Payton has proven he's fully committed to the youth movement for this roster and the Broncos have a number of players they could give wide receiver snaps to.
Sutton restructured his deal before the season adding three void years and bringing his base salary this year down to just $1.2 million. To trade for him at this point in the year would barely cost an NFL team half a million dollars.
I'm not saying the Broncos will move him, but at that price, teams are going to call, especially with wide receivers already on the move all around the league.
2/3. Zach Wilson or Jarrett Stidham, QB
I could absolutely see the Denver Broncos parting with one of their quarterbacks before the NFL trade deadline, and if I had to guess, I would say the more likely of the two is Jarrett Stidham.
Stidham does not seem like he's going to be in Denver after this season as he pursues a starting position elsewhere, while Zach Wilson could potentially be re-signed to continue growing under Sean Payton and this coaching staff after a strong offseason.
Stidham could start for a number of NFL teams right now including the New York Giants, but it will require teams believing he is going to start for the remainder of the season to swing a deal for him now. With jobs on the line, you never know what will happen at the NFL trade deadline.
4. Greg Dulcich, TE
People will scoff at this and say, "Who would want to trade for Greg Dulcich right now?" but NFL teams are full of hubris and, frankly, the scouting report on Dulcich coming out in 2022 is still pretty fresh for most teams.
Dulcich has been an abject disaster in Denver, struggling with injuries and poor play this season despite being healthy. He could be helping this team tremendously right now with what he is capable of doing at his best, but whether it's injuries taking their toll or Dulcich having some version of the "yips", it's clear that he probably isn't going to find his way in the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos.
We'll see if the team agrees with that in the very near future, but Dulcich is a recent and very high third-round draft choice. He should generate interest elsewhere.
5. Baron Browning, EDGE
Although I'm sure teams will call the Broncos also about Jonathon Cooper, the most likely EDGE player to be traded at the 2024 deadline is quite obviously Baron Browning.
Another former third-round pick, Browning has all of the physical traits and athletic tools to entice teams in need of pass rush help at the deadline, and there are many of those. Contenders and non-contenders alike should have interest in Browning, and the Broncos would be wise to get value for him as they have Cooper on an expiring contract, Nik Bonitto playing as well as we've ever seen, Jonah Elliss coming up through the ranks, Dondrea Tillman playing well, and Drew Sanders set to potentially return to the field at some point soon.
Browning has struggled with injuries, and snaps in Denver are going to be hard enough to come by as it is. He should go somewhere that will let him play 40 snaps a game and try to boost his free agency value for 2025.
6. Damarri Mathis, CB
Another position group the Denver Broncos have tremendous depth right now is at cornerback. The top three of Pat Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Ja'Quan McMillian will not be usurped anytime soon. Levi Wallace has provided nice veteran depth. Kris Abrams-Draine is a rookie the team really likes.
There is room right now for Damarri Mathis, but what of his future in Denver? Is he going to be a special teams and dime defensive back for this year and next and then just leave in free agency? There is definitely value to having Mathis around. You need depth in the NFL, but the Broncos might be able to secure a future asset for Mathis if the right team comes calling.
With the starting jobs and depth solidified, I could see the Broncos taking calls on Mathis.