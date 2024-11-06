3 glaring problems Broncos must fix before Week 10 game vs. Chiefs
For the second consecutive week, the Denver Broncos are playing an AFC powerhouse (the Kansas City Chiefs). Also for the second consecutive week, the Broncos are the biggest underdogs in the NFL as 8.5-point road underdogs vs. the reigning back-to-back champions.
It's not going to be an easy game for the Denver Broncos on Sunday as they go up against the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs, but it's also not going to be impossible for this team to win. Especially not if they play the way we saw them play throughout the month of October.
The Broncos have some issues that have been problematic over the last couple of weeks, however, that must be fixed if they are going to pull off an upset against Kansas City.
3 problems the Broncos must fix to beat the Chiefs in Week 10
1. Cash in when you get past midfield
The Broncos really struggled against the Baltimore Ravens with the opportunities they were given when they got past midfield. They had a 4th down play that ended with an incomplete pass despite Bo Nix having a wide-open Troy Franklin running a slot fade against the perfect defensive call. What would have been a touchdown turned into an extra possession for the Baltimore Ravens.
On another 4th-down play after the Broncos had crossed midfield, Javonte Williams received a toss to the right and not only did Mike McGlinchey (the starting right tackle) miss a key block, but Williams had a chance to just simply reach the ball out for a first down with the marker right in front of his face, and he failed to do so.
The Broncos also had to settle for three points instead of seven when they got down near the goal line in the first half against the Ravens. They tried to bleed out the clock but three key mistakes -- Jaleel McLaughlin going out of bounds, a haphazard fullback dive to Michael Burton, and a holding by Garett Bolles -- ultimately forced the Broncos to give the Ravens unnecessary momentum before the half.
You can't make those same mistakes going up against a team like the Chiefs. The ball just seems to organically bounce their way as it is.
2. Enough of losing the turnover battle
The great teams in the NFL already have a built in margin for error. Nobody is better evidence of that than the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes is 2nd in the NFL in interceptions this year and the Chiefs are -4 overall in turnover differential this season.
And yet they still have a top scoring offense and a top scoring defense. Why? Because when teams play the Chiefs, they act like a kid meeting their celebrity crush. They completely fold under the pressure. The Chiefs have already proven this season that they are willing and able to live with losing the turnover battle. The Broncos have to figure out a way to not only win the turnover battle but actually make the Chiefs pay for it.
If you force a turnover against Kansas City or stop them on 4th down, you need to turn it into 7 points, no questions asked. Don't let them atone for their mistakes. The Broncos made this mistake against the Ravens by continually giving them extra possessions.
- Interception on the 1st drive (ball tipped by Lil'Jordan Humphrey)
- Failed 4th down conversion on throw to Troy Franklin
- Failed 4th down conversion by RB Javonte Williams
You can't give great teams even more margin for error than they already have. Force the issue, then make them pay.
3. Get the pass rush going again
We all know what happened against the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson had a perfect 158.3 quarterback rating on the day. Part of the reason for that is because the Broncos couldn't keep him in the pocket. He was back there knitting sweaters in the pocket, and then anytime the Broncos forced him out, the secondary rush was out of position or not there at all.
The Broncos were off balance all afternoon defensively against the Ravens. Baltimore had them out of their game early. Vance Joseph blitzed less than 30 percent of the time while the game was still within reach and yes -- Lamar Jackson is one of the great blitz equalizers in the NFL.
But when the man is racking up a 158.3 passer rating, you might have to try something different. The Broncos can't give Patrick Mahomes extra time. Do what you do best and find a way to get that pass rush going again on Sunday.