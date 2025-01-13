Sean Payton says quiet part out loud about aggressive Broncos offseason ahead

After witnessing the Denver Broncos drop a road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills to the tune of 31-7, there's no doubt that the team should spare no expense to properly surround Bo Nix in the 2025 offseason.

Head coach Sean Payton hinted at the team's biggest advantage going into the 2025 offseason, which is a plethora of cap space compared to the previous year. The Broncos led the NFL with over $89 million in dead cap in 2024 and $53 million of that was allocated to the abject failure that was the Russell Wilson blockbuster move.

The Broncos won 10 games and made it to the playoffs despite being at a massive disadvantage compared to other NFL teams with a third of the salary cap pie not being used on players on the roster whatsoever.

Entering the 2025 offseason, even with Wilson still set to account for $35 million in dead cap for the Broncos, Payton acknowledged they have finally moved past the most difficult portion of that ordeal.

Sean Payton acknowledges Broncos favorable cap situation for 2025 offseason

“Yes, there’s a time for that (reflection). We get out of that cap problem—now that cap we have available—everyone has available. It’s not like our dollar is stronger than everyone else’s. We have to have a good off-season.”



- Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)

There is no doubt that an ugly ending to a great season like this will fuel the Broncos in the 2025 offseason. Similar to what we saw from John Elway back in 2014 after his record-setting offense got shut down in Super Bowl 48, I think we're going to see an ultra-aggressive Denver Broncos team this offseason in adding to the supporting cast around Bo Nix.

No expense needs to be spared.

The free agent pool lacks some clarity at this point but there are some studs that could potentially become available like wide receivers Tee Higgins of the Bengals and Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers who could drastically upgrade the Denver offense.

And who knows who else could be available via trade or who might get cut around the league?

Either way, expect the Broncos to be aggressive and you can tell that this is already on Sean Payton's mind. He's already thining about being out of salary cap jail and what he might be able to do in the coming weeks/months to upgrade this team.

Free agency is about two months away and you can expect the Broncos to be extremely active and aggressive.