The Denver Broncos won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season, but these improvements can help them win more than that in 2025. Denver shocked the NFL world, and even I did not think they would win 10 games this year. The roster was just about maxed out - they weren't going to win more than 10 or win a playoff game.

The team will now have a ton of cap space to spend, much less dead cap, and a QB entering a crucial year two after a stellar rookie campaign. The Broncos should be aggressive in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft to field the best team possible with this window now opening.

Here are three improvements Denver can make to win more than 10 games in 2025.

3 improvements the Broncos can make to win more than 10 games in 2025

Add a viable receiving tight end

Well, the Denver Broncos need an all-around tight end, but someone at the position who can consistently catch passes is a huge need, and this may actually be the team's biggest offensive need. The free agency class is just OK, and I guess Denver could swing a trade if the right opportunity presented itself.

I would not be mad if the Broncos came away with someone like David Njoku via trade. However they plan on fixing this room, the position has to see at least one new, notable name added to it. You'll notice that most of the teams left in the NFL playoffs do have a playmaker at the position...

Improve at DT and ILB on defense

The Denver Broncos felt a little bit soft in the middle of their defense, specifically at the DT and ILB spots at times. DJ Jones is a talented player, but he'd undersized, plays less the half of the snaps, and is a run-stuffer.

The team also simply needs better ILB overall, and that could be a unit where multiple new players are brought in. Overall, I think Denver needs more 'beef' in the middle of their defense, if that makes sense. Denver could re-sign Jones and add another body to this group in the 2025 NFL Draft. They could also sign someone like Ernest Jones IV at the ILB spot in free agency.

Like any other roster moves the team will make, there are a number of different ways they can attack this.

Find a viable "Z" wide receiver

A player like Garrett Wilson from the New York Jets or Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State fit into this mold. They can win with their speed and route-running and are very good with some of the underneath routes on offense. To put it plainly, the Denver Broncos are missing this type of player. They have the big-bodied WR in Courtland Sutton, a good third-down, possession WR in Devaughn Vele, and the shifty gadget player in Marvin Mims Jr.

This team is missing the "Z" guy, and this would be the finishing touches on the team's WR room. It would be a huge boost to the offense and would give Bo Nix another viable weapon in the room that the team is desperately missing.