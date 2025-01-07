Now that the regular season is over, every NFL team does know who they will play in the 2025 NFL Season. Who do the Denver Broncos play? The NFL schedules are made on a cycle, and since the Broncos finished third in the AFC West in 2024, they will also be facing other third-place teams from across the NFL.

Here is how the NFL schedule is created.

This explains it in a much better and more efficient way than I could, so we can just get into the opponents for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver Broncos opponents for the 2025 NFL Season are finalized

Home - Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers

Besides the normal divisional home games, the Denver Broncos have other home games against two NFC East teams in the Cowboys and Giants, two AFC South teams in the Jaguars and Titans, the Bengals, and the Green Bay Packers.

In looking at this home schedule for the Denver Broncos, it really does not seem that daunting. I would like Denver's chances against just about every team here to a degree. The weaker opponents are clearly the Jaguars, Giants, and Titans, but every other team does come with their flaws. Denver will have nine home games in the 2025 NFL Season.

Six wins at home in 2025 would not shock me at all.

Away - Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, New York Jets

The Broncos play eight away games in 2025, and this is definitely the harder slate. They have to go into places like Philadelphia and Washington, completing their NFC East opponents. The Eagles and Commanders are two very good teams. The Texans are no slouches either, and the Jets are, well, the Jets.

The normal away games against the Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers will present their own divisional challenges. I see, comfortably, at least four away wins against the Raiders, Texans, Colts, and Jets.

The early returns on the Denver Broncos schedule in 2025 are actually not too bad. Now yes, we can't count our eggs before they hatch, but some of the team's opponents in 2025 will probably remain at the same level they are in 2024.

Denver did seem to have a reasonably tough schedule this year, and they made it out with 10 wins, limited talent on offense, and a rookie QB. Could the Broncos win more than 10 games in 2025 with a second-year QB and more talent on that side of the ball?