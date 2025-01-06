Broncos beat incredible odds to make the playoffs in 2024 season

The Denver Broncos made the playoffs for the first time in nine years but ending a near-decade-long playoff drought wasn't the only thing they did on Sunday against the Chiefs. By punching their ticket to the playoffs, the Broncos actually accomplished something that nearly 90 percent of NFL teams in the last 35 years of NFL history simply cannot do.

A stat was pointed out on Twitter/X by XanB21 noting that only 11.5 percent of teams since 1990 have been able to make the playoffs after starting the season 0-2, which is exactly what happened to the Denver Broncos this year as they fell on the road to the Seahawks and at home to the Steelers.

What's even more impressive about this statistic, which is impressive anyway, is the fact that the Broncos could have sealed a playoff spot with three games left to play. They have been in win-and-in situations for three-plus weeks and considering how few teams start 0-2 and make the postseason (shoutout to the Bengals), it's a testament to this team's coaching that they have controlled their own fate for the better part of a month.

Broncos controlled playoff fate despite 0-2 start in 2024 season

In the first two years of the Sean Payton era, we've seen the Broncos in the playoff mix despite a roster that needed to be reloaded in 2023 (when they went 8-9) and now make the playoffs despite having the 3rd-youngest roster in the NFL and an 0-2 hole to start the season.

The Broncos went on a road trip to the East Coast early in the year to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets in back-to-back games, and they won them both. It would have been easy for the team to be dejected and start believing the offseason prognosticators after starting 0-2 but they showed tremendous resolve and went on a couple of runs, ripping off five wins in their next six games after the 0-2 start and then winning five of their last seven to close out the season.

Coaching matters tremendously in the NFL, and Sean Payton is one of the very best. He was worth every penny and every draft pick it cost to acquire him from the New Orleans Saints.

Sean Payton spoke to the team last week about making sure this year's team photo is one of the ones everybody on the squad wants to look back on for the memories they made together. It's safe to say his message got across as the Broncos ended the regular season on a high note and now get a chance to play on the NFL's biggest stage.