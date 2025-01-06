Bo Nix joins elite company, leads Broncos to playoffs for first time in 9 years

The Denver Broncos have ended a nine-year playoff drought after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Denver 38-0. It was a decisive win for the Broncos, who faced off against mostly backup players for Kansas City. But the personnel on the field doesn't matter.

The Denver Broncos are in the playoffs.

Not only are the Denver Broncos in the playoffs, but Broncos Country gets to have its cake and eat it, too. The Broncos have a rookie quarterback who has joined some truly elite company, and not just "for a rookie". Bo Nix has been sensational all year, and with four more touchdowns against the Chiefs on Sunday, he joined some rare air among rookie quarterbacks.

Only five other rookie quarterbacks had ever accounted for 30-plus touchdowns in their first NFL seasons, including Nix. Now, Nix has climbed up to third all-time among NFL rookie quarterbacks in total touchdowns with 34, trailing Cam Newton (35) and Justin Herbert (36).

Keep in mind, Nix did not throw a touchdown pass until Week 3...

Bo Nix joins rare company, leads Denver Broncos to playoffs

Not only did Bo Nix just lead the Denver Broncos back to the postseason for the first time in nine long years, but he made franchise history in the process.

In a week where a lot of people were afraid the Broncos were going to potentially blow it against the Kansas City backups, Nix went out and had the highest single-game completion percentage in Denver Broncos history. It doesn't get any better than that. His 89.7 completion rate was better than anything from John Elway, Peyton Manning, Jake Plummer, or any other quarterback to rock the orange and blue.

Nix has been such a fantastic addition to the Denver Broncos franchise. He helped get the Broncos back to the playoffs despite a league-high in dead cap ($89 million) and the biggest dead cap hit in NFL history with the $53 million being accounted for the Russell Wilson debacle.

Bo Nix sets a franchise record for most consecutive completions at the start of the game with 17.



No. 17 is the craziest of all, as he rolls out, throws toward Adam Trautman in the end zone and sees Devaughn Vele dive for the deflected catch and score.



Broncos 21, KC 0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 5, 2025

Nix set a franchise record for most consecutive completions to start a game. He also tied some marks early in the game previously set by Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield:

So far today: #Broncos QB Bo Nix with his two touchdowns in the first quarter.



- has tied Justin Herbert for the most games by a rookie with two passing scores in NFL history.

- has tied Baker Mayfield for second-most passing scores by a rookie in NFL history. — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) January 5, 2025

As critical as people were about Bo Nix and the Broncos earlier this year, it's so gratifying to see them get the last laugh. Now, the team is back where it belongs -- in the playoffs. And Nix has arguably been the MVP of the team.

Sean Payton has done a great coaching job and obviously it takes a village to get to this point in the NFL, but Nix deserves his flowers for an unbelievable rookie season, now being capped off in the best possible way with a ticket to the playoffs.