Most recent Chargers loss makes Broncos incredible win that much better

When the Broncos let their two-possession lead over the Chargers slip away, losing another close game as the clock expired in Los Angeles during Week 3, the Broncos had moved to two games behind the Chargers in the divisional standings. Since then, the Broncos are 2-0, and the Chargers haven't won a game. Arguably more importantly, the Chargers lost on the road to the Giants while the Broncos were able to beat the defending champions in their stadium.

After the Broncos were able to finish off their incredible victory, it felt as though all options were back on the table for their season, including winning an AFC West title. For that to happen, however, the Broncos would need some help from outside the division. More specifically, the Broncos were going to need the Chargers to drop a few more games.

The Broncos got some much needed help this week as the Washington Commanders marched into SoFi Stadium and knocked around the Chargers' offense. Justin Herbert threw a pick, finished with under 200 passing yards, and their offense was outgained by almost 100 yards by the Commanders.

The Broncos are once again tied atop the AFC West

With both teams sitting at 3-2, the AFC West is once again tied between the Broncos and the Chargers (the 2-2 Chiefs are on Monday Night Football in Jacksonville). The Chargers looked all out of sorts against Washington, losing 27-10 in a game they completely let slip away in the final moments. To put insult to injury, Von Miller was able to rack up a sack and a half against his former divisional foe.

As the Broncos head into the softer underbelly of their schedule, they'll have a great chance to begin stacking wins and moving further up the AFC playoff standings. At 3-2, the Broncos sit as the sixth seed in the AFC heading into their travel week to London. Denver will meet the Jets there, and will face the two New York teams in consecutive weeks.

For Denver, their next five opponents have combined for just seven wins on the young season, four of which are via either the Texans or the Cowboys. Denver's next two opponents, the Jets and Giants, are a combined 1-9 on the season with the only win being at the hands of the Giants over the Chargers. If the Broncos can take advantage of their softer stretch of games, they can be in an incredibly strong place entering the playoff home stretch.